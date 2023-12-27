Brazilian footballer said goodbye to his country to sign for Sporting Cristal | Gustavo Cazonatti

The footballer left Brazil for Peru to join Sporting Cristal ahead of League 1 and Copa Libertadores in 2024.

Gustavo Cazonatti hours away from being the new Sporting Cristal player. | Instagram Gustavo Cazonatti

Sporting Cristal has everything ready to close the star signing of Gustavo Cazonatti at the request of coach Enderson Moreira. The Brazilian was in Florida at the beginning of December to undergo the respective medical exams. However, he returned to Brazil to resolve contractual issues with Chapecoense and get everything ready for his new adventure in League 1 and Copa Libertadores.

Through social networks, the 27-year-old midfielder expressed his nostalgia for leaving his homeland, but very focused on what this great challenge will be like defending Sporting Cristal throughout the 2024 season.

“Everything we have is in these suitcases… but the only thing we need is each other and God. Go there to fulfill another of your dreams! Which is now also mine. This time the trip is one way… we will return soon “For I am the one who knows the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”wrote Gustavo Cazonatti.

Let us remember that the Gustavo Cazonatti’s contract with Chapecoense ended at the end of 2023so he arrives as a free agent at the celestial institution with a view to making a name for himself that will convince the Rímac fans.

Cazonatti announces his trip to Peru to sign for Sporting Cristal.

What is the value of Gustavo Cazonatti?

According to the “Transfermarkt” portal, Gustavo Cazonatti has a market value of 200 thousand euros at 27 years of age.

In which clubs did Gustavo Cazonatti play?

  • Rio Claro (Brazil)
  • Real SC (Portugal)
  • Mafra (Portugal)
  • Pelotas (Brazil)
  • Metropolitan Guild (Brazil)
  • Tombense (Brazil)
  • Criciuma (Brazil)
  • Chapecoense (Brazil)

