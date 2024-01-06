Brazilian legend Zagallo passed away

#Brazilian #legend #Zagallo #passed

Mario Zagallo, who won 4 World Cups as a player, coach and coordinator with the Brazilian National Team, passed away at the age of 92.

In the post made on Zagallo’s social media account, it was said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo.”

Zagallo was the first to win the World Cup as both a player and a coach. Zagallo, who played on the wing for the Brazilian National Team, which won the World Cup consecutively in Sweden in 1958 and Chile in 1962, started in the first 11 in both finals.

HE LAST WORKED IN THE NATIONAL TEAM IN 1994

Zagallo led the team, which is considered one of the best Brazilian national teams of all time, including Pele, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto, to the championship in Mexico in 1970 as a coach.

Zagallo last served as coordinator of coach Carlos Alberto Parreira’s team in Brazil, which won the championship in the USA in 1994.

Following Pele’s death, Zagallo was the last surviving member of the team that won the 1958 World Cup for Brazil. Zagallo, who wore the national team jersey 33 times, spent his entire football career in Flamengo and Botafogo.

“His legacy cannot be summarized in numbers”

Following the death of Zagallo, nicknamed “Professor” and “Old Wolf”, FIFA President Gianni Infantino also published a condolence message.

In his message, Infantino said, “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of one of the great names whose impact on the FIFA World Cup was unparalleled. Zagallo won 4 FIFA World Cups, first as a player and then as a coach. However, his legacy cannot be summarized with numbers. Brazil was a calming, guiding and tactical player in times of need.” “As a genius, he applied to ‘The Professor’. The story of the FIFA World Cup cannot be told without Zagallo,” he said.

Also Read:  Ups, downs and rumors heading towards Clausura 2024

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Keeping 800 bee families, Rimtautas built the first hives in the living room – we learned to work together like an orchestra
Keeping 800 bee families, Rimtautas built the first hives in the living room – we learned to work together like an orchestra
Posted on
TV license fee – this is how much the fee will be in 2024. These people have been exempt from the subscription fee – list [6.01.24 r.]
TV license fee – this is how much the fee will be in 2024. These people have been exempt from the subscription fee – list [6.01.24 r.]
Posted on
Phantom Abyss is leaving early access
Phantom Abyss is leaving early access
Posted on
Racilor Tavern in Cluj, closed a month after its inauguration. Huge fine for Pescobar
Racilor Tavern in Cluj, closed a month after its inauguration. Huge fine for Pescobar
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News