BREAKING Fire at Ferma Dacilor guesthouse in Prahova / 5 adults and 3 minors are missing / The Red Intervention Plan has been activated

14 fire crews were activated for an intervention to a massive fire that engulfed the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse in Prahova county on Tuesday morning. From the checks carried out, 5 adults and 3 minors, staying in the building, have not been found to date.

UPDATE, ora 8.15

ISU Prahova announces that action is being taken to extinguish the fire with 10 fire trucks and about 60 firefighters. There is no problem of lack of water, even if it is an isolated area.

If there were people surprised by the fire, the fire brigade will be able to confirm after its liquidation. When the firemen arrived, the flames were very high, it was not possible to intervene to evacuate any people caught inside, claim the Prahoven firemen.

“Until this moment, 2 people with burns on the face and upper limbs have been medically assisted (conscious). At the same time, for the identification of other missing persons, the firefighters formed search-rescue teams. The intervention is made more difficult by the fact that the burning is widespread in the entire building, the affected area being more than 1,000 square meters”, announces ISU Prahova.

UPDATE, ora 8.09:

The prefect of Prahova, Virgiliu Nanu claims that all the people who were on the ground floor have evacuated.

“The action is in full swing. It burns an area of ​​approximately 1000 – 1500 square meters. The whole construction is made of wood. Those who were staying on the ground floor self-evacuated. A 48-year-old mother with a 16-year-old child received medical assistance. At this moment, the intervention forces are trying to extinguish the fire from the upper part in order to gain access there,” the prefect said.

About those in the upper part of the cabin he says that it is not known how many there were and in what condition they are.

“The call to 112 was made around 5:45 a.m.,” prefect Virgiliu Nanu said.

UPDATE:

Raed Arafat, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announces that some of the people staying here have been evacuated. “The guesthouse has a ground floor plus a first floor. Two people, a mother and a child, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, along with a firefighter,” Arafat announced.

The head of the DSU claims that there are still people who are not found, it is not known whether they got out or were trapped upstairs.

“At this moment there are 8 missing people, but the intervention is dynamic. They are search teams. Firefighters have already been working for over an hour and a half,” he added.

Original news:

According to the ISU Prahova, 10 fire trucks, 4 first response and command trucks, an ATPVM, 4 SMURD and 3 SAJ ambulances were mobilized to the scene.

The Red Intervention Plan was activated at 06:29.

“The intervention is dynamic and we will return with data along the way”, announces ISU Prahova.

At this moment, two people are receiving medical assistance on the spot, they have minor burns on their hands.

The prefect of Prahova county, Virgiliu Nanu, declared for Agerpres that it is a building made of wood and consists of a ground floor and an attic.

Nothing is known about the people in the attic, said the prefect.

Dacilor Farm has been operating since 2013 and was designed as a family project and had a capacity of several dozen beds.

“Fortunately for today’s extended Dacian family, we sized the project wrongly, thus allowing more than 150 Dacians to have a feast. And because our satisfying guests invite you to a thorough siesta, we have arranged with love and attention to detail for you, 21 rooms, 4 hanging houses and 4 Dacian huts, 6 forest cabins and 10 campsites and parking for cars and caravans”. it is specified on the pension’s website.

The Dacian farm has become over time, a place of stories, where the past catches up with the present only to remind us, from time to time, that ancient values ​​must be carefully preserved and passed on with pride.