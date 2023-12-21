Breaking: Government announces withdrawal from OPEC

The Angolan Government announced in the early afternoon of this Thursday, 21st, Angola’s withdrawal from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The announcement was made by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, on the sidelines of the 10th Ordinary Meeting of the Council of Ministers, which has been taking place, to date, under the guidance of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

“Angola has always fulfilled its obligations and fought all the time to see OPEC modernize and help its members obtain advantages. We feel that at this moment Angola gains nothing by remaining in the organization and, in defense of its interests, it decided to leave”, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas explained to journalists.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is an international body that manages matters related to global petroleum policy.

It should be remembered that at the beginning of December, Angola decided to veto the decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting and Non-Exporting Countries (OPEC+), to reduce crude oil production to 1,110 thousand barrels/day from the current 1,180 barrels/day.

“When we see that we are in organizations and our contributions, our ideas, do not produce any effect, the best thing is to leave. We entered in 2006 voluntarily and have now decided to leave voluntarily. And this is not a thoughtless, untimely decision”, said the Minister.