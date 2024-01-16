BREAKING NEWS: 2 more departures in Beşiktaş! They are going to the Super League team – Beşiktaş

There are hot developments in Beşiktaş, which continues its transfer efforts under the leadership of Fernando Santos. The black-white team may part ways with two more names that are not considered in the squad.

DEFOLIATION

Leaf fall continues in Beşiktaş. Eric Bailly, who was excluded from the squad, was transferred to La Liga representative Villarreal. Another name transferred at the beginning of the season, Jean Onana, was very disappointing with his performance. The Cameroonian midfielder, who was confined to the bench and could not even make the 18-man squad in most matches, was on his way to Marseille.

It was also claimed that Valentin Rosier, another name excluded from the squad, was close to being transferred to Nice. The black and white team may part ways with 2 more names.

2 DIFFERENCES MORE

According to Sports Digitale, Konyaspor wants Tayfur Bingöl, who plays for Beşiktaş.

Additionally, Başakşehir is monitoring the situation of Onur Bulut from Beşiktaş. If Beşiktaş makes a decision regarding the player’s future; A formal offer will be made.

