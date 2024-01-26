#Breaking #news #mayoral #candidates #determined #CHP

Breaking news: 209 mayoral candidates were determined in CHP PM

Continuing its candidate studies for local elections, CHP PM announced 209 mayoral candidates. While the mayoral candidates of some districts in Ankara and Istanbul were announced, 8 metropolitan candidates, including Antalya and Muğla, were also announced. Central candidates for all 13 provinces have been finalized

Entry: 27.01.2024 – 01:40 Update: 27.01.2024 – 01:40

CHP’s Central Executive Board and Party Assembly convened consecutively. At the meetings, 209 mayoral candidates were determined, including critical districts in Istanbul and Ankara.

