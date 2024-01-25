Breaking news… 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Malatya! First statement from AFAD

#Breaking #news.. #magnitude #earthquake #Malatya #statement #AFAD

An earthquake occurred in Malatya at 16.04. The epicenter of the earthquake, which was also felt in surrounding provinces, was announced as Battalgazi.

After the 5.2 magnitude earthquake, data was shared by AFAD.

The depth of the earthquake was announced as 13.93 km.

MINISTER YERLİKAYA: THERE IS NO NEGATIVE SITUATION

Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya also made a statement on his social media account after the earthquake.

In the earthquake of magnitude 5️.2 in Malatya Battalgazi, which was felt in the surrounding provinces, AFAD and all teams of our relevant institutions started field scanning activities. As of now, there is no negative situation.

We are following the developments closely. I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country and nation from disasters.

MINISTER KOCA: 2 UMKE TEAMS ON DUTY

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said, ‘A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in Malatya Battalgazi at 16.04. Our teams reported that the earthquake was felt but no negative calls were received. 2 UMKE teams are on duty to scan the region. Get well soon, Malatya.’ he said.

HE WAS CAUGHT IN AN EARTHQUAKE AGAIN WHILE TELLING ABOUT THE FEBRUARY 6 EARTHQUAKE

Citizens rushed to the streets in panic during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Battalgazi district of Malatya. As the turning point of the disaster of the century that occurred on February 6 is approaching, İhsan Çolak, President of the Orphan Caravan Assistance and Solidarity Association, and his employees, who told İHA about the work they did for the earthquake victims during that period, were also caught in the 5.2 magnitude earthquake during the interview. While the panic was captured on camera, the president and employees left the building.

REFRESHER OR LEADER?

Earthquake Expert Prof. Dr. Şükrü Ersoy evaluated the 5.2 magnitude earthquake to Büşra Arslantaş in CNN TÜRK live broadcast. Ersoy’s statements are as follows:

I know that earthquakes exceeding 4 magnitude in Malatya and its surroundings make citizens very nervous. Since these are earthquakes with magnitudes above 5, not 4, they feel like there have been at least 30 magnitude 4 earthquakes. Therefore, if we look at what this earthquake was, we can accept it as an aftershock since it fell on the Eastern Anatolian Fault.

But Malatya and its surroundings are an interesting place. Because there are some faults just to the north; Faults other than the Eastern Anatolian Fault. There are many earthquakes in this region. But what is remarkable is this: There are many earthquakes exceeding magnitude 5 here. In that respect, it is truly one of the important places to watch. But since the epicenter of this earthquake fell on the Eastern Anatolian Fault, we can accept that this is an aftershock.

WARNING TO CITIZENS LIVING IN THE REGION

Of course, earthquakes may continue after 5.2, with a few smaller ones. Earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 3.5 may occur. It is especially necessary to stay away from damaged buildings. Because it is already damaged, it may be possible for it to collapse or become damaged even in an earthquake of this magnitude. In this regard, it is necessary to be very careful. We haven’t finished the earthquake process yet. There is a long period during which aftershocks may continue.

NACİ GÖRÜR SHARED THE MAP

Prof. shared a map about the 5.2 magnitude earthquake on his social media account. Dr. Naci Görür drew attention to an unbroken fault in the region. In his post, Görür said, ‘Friends, there was a 5.3 earthquake in Salkonak-Yeşilyurt/Malatya. The earthquake is in the DAF Zone. It is probably on a fault section that was not broken as a result of the February 6 earthquakes. As you know, a significant amount of energy was transferred here. Get well soon, with love.’ he said.

GOVERNOR YAZICI: WE HAVE CITIZENS STRAPPED IN A BUILDING, AFAD IS SAVING THEM

Malatya Governor Ersin Yazıcı, While he said that the hospital had not received any negative reports, he said that a beam of a building had fallen.

Governor Yazıcı said, ‘It was reported 5 minutes ago. There was a problem in one of our buildings in Battalgazi because a beam fell. We have citizens trapped in the building. We have no dead or injured people. Since the entrance to the building is closed, our AFAD team is rescuing our stranded citizens. 112 and the hospital did not receive any negative reports.’ he said.

Battalgazi Mayor Osman Güder He said the following in his statement on CNN TÜRK;

An earthquake above magnitude 5 brings serious shaking. This worries the people of Malatya and all of us. All the friends in our call center have gone out now. We took it out. People at home also reached their vehicles. Those who cannot reach them are waiting on the streets. Is there any problem in our municipality? Our friends and headmen are in talks about it.

We told our citizens this; We warn them: ‘If there are buildings that are still under demolition or are heavily damaged, they should stay away from them.’ Citizens are waiting anxiously.

We have not received any information regarding loss of life at this time. We are in contact with the headman in each neighborhood. There is no information provided to us by our headmen.

“GOOD LUCK TO ALL OUR CITIZENS”

Malatya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Selahattin Gürkan In his statement on CNN TÜRK broadcast, he said, ‘So far, there has been no negativity in terms of loss of life or property that has been reported to us. Our coordination center remains dynamic. We have not received any negative information in either Battalgazi or other districts. “I wish all our fellow citizens to get well soon,” he said.

Gürkan continued his words as follows; Those with relatives here may be worried about the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in our city, with the epicenter in Battalgazi. But I also want to express this; I would like to inform our coordination center that there was no loss of life or property.

THERE ARE DIFFERENCES ON THE EXTERIOR FACADES OF SOME HOUSES

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 16.04 in Malatya’s Battalgazi district, at a depth of 13.93 kilometers underground. During the earthquake felt in the surrounding provinces, decomposition and plaster peeling occurred on the exterior pockets of some apartment buildings in the city center.

While the broken pieces on the exterior of a three-storey building on Fuzuli Street caused fear, teams worked in the area upon notice. While the dangerous concrete pieces were removed from the area by the teams, the surrounding tradesmen said that they were experiencing great fear.