Breaking news: Accident like massacre in Mersin! The passenger bus overturned, there are many dead and injured…

#Breaking #news #Accident #massacre #Mersin #passenger #bus #overturned #dead #injured..

According to the information obtained, the passenger bus with plate number 47 NA 767, owned by Dikmenler Mardin Travel company and managed by Hüseyin T., crashed into the barriers at the exit of the Sarıyer tunnels in Aydıncık district, while traveling from Antalya to Mersin, for an unknown reason. According to preliminary findings, 9 people, including the bus driver, died and 30 people were injured in the accident.

While the injured were taken to hospitals in Aydıncık, Anamur and Silifke by ambulances dispatched to the scene, police and gendarmerie teams also took security measures in the region. Due to the accident, fire brigade and highways teams also worked in the area.

GOVERNOR PEHLİVAN RECEIVED INFORMATION ABOUT THE ACCIDENT

On the other hand, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan also went to the scene and received information from the officials about the accident. While the teams’ work in the region continues, it was reported that the bodies will be taken to the hospital morgue after examination.

ACCIDENT STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR PEHLİVAN: 9 OUR CITIZENS LOST THEIR LIVES, 30 OUR CITIZENS ARE INJURED

Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan said that 9 people died and 30 people were injured in the bus accident that occurred in Aydıncık district.

Governor Pehlivan went to the area where the bus accident occurred at around 01.15 at night in Sarıyer tunnels area of ​​Aydıncık district and inspected. Here, Governor Pehlivan received information from Provincial Gendarmerie Commander Brigadier General Ercan Atasoy, and then met with the substitute driver and assistant of the bus.

Governor Pehlivan, in his statement after his investigations at the accident site, stated that there was a very painful accident and said, “On the Mersin-Antalya road route, within the borders of our Aydıncık district, approximately 170 kilometers away from the city center, the car started from Marmaris with 40 passengers and went from there to Mersin. Unfortunately, the passenger bus, which was continuing towards Mardin, fell into the embankment as a result of its driver losing steering control at the tunnel exit around 01.15. As a result of the accident, 9 of our citizens lost their lives and 30 of our citizens were injured and were sent to hospitals in the surrounding districts and Mersin city center. It is really sad. “It was an accident, we were all hurt. I wish God’s mercy to those who lost their lives and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured. As soon as we received the news of the accident, our search and rescue, medical teams and gendarmerie teams came to the scene. They did the necessary work after the accident,” he said.