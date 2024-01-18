Breaking news! Alper Gezeravcı’s space journey is being broadcast live… The countdown for the launch moment has begun: Eyes on 00.49

#Breaking #news #Alper #Gezeravcıs #space #journey #broadcast #live.. #countdown #launch #moment #begun #Eyes

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır had a video conversation with Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, who will be sent to the International Space Station within the scope of Turkey’s First Manned Space Mission.

Minister Kacır said during the meeting, “They just informed us that the checks were completed positively today and approval was received from NASA.” Upon his statement, Alper Gezeravcı said, “We agree, Mr. Minister.” he said.

Stating that they are waiting together for this mission to be realized today, Minister Kacır said, “Our hearts are with you, our prayers are with you. You are very ready as always.” he said.

ALPER GEZERAVCI: “WE ARE READY PHYSICALLY AND MENTALLY”

Alper Gezeravcı also noted that yesterday’s delay was in the nature of the business and said, “Yesterday’s delay would have been a heartfelt wish; It should happen in a planned and timely manner, but these are things that are in the nature of the job. We are prepared not only for yesterday, but from the very beginning, for any delay that may occur, any kind of flow that may arise in the nature of the work, and flows that may go beyond such routine. This is our mind, even if it is not now but a year later, we are ready in every way, physically and mentally.” said.

IT WILL CARRY OUR NATION’S DREAMS BEYOND THE HORIZON

Minister Kacır said, “With God’s permission, you will go well, you will successfully carry our nation’s dreams beyond the horizon, and you will return first to the world and then to Turkey in good health.” he said.

Alper Gezeravcı said, “I would like to express my gratitude to our President, you and our entire nation for their support and interest in this issue. “With God’s permission, we are setting out to return and deliver this solid trust we received from our nation, with the same effort.” he said.

Kacır said, “Hopefully, the heart of the Turkish nation will beat with you. May God bless you and may your path be safe.” he said.