BREAKING NEWS: First Cabinet of the Year | President Erdoğan announced the additional raise rate for retirees – Last Minute Türkiye News

#BREAKING #NEWS #Cabinet #Year #President #Erdoğan #announced #additional #raise #rate #retirees #Minute #Türkiye #News

Breaking news! The Presidential Cabinet, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, convened in Beştepe. The first Cabinet meeting of the year lasted 4 hours.

President Erdoğan appeared in front of the cameras after the Cabinet meeting. Erdoğan said that the blood of the soldiers martyred in the Claw-Lock Operation region was not left behind and gave the message that new operations would be carried out.

Millions of retirees had their eyes and ears on the decision that would come out of the Cabinet meeting. Announcing the additional increase expected for SSK and Bağkur retirees, President Erdoğan also said that they increased the lower limit of pension from 7 thousand 500 lira to 10 thousand lira.

Highlights from Erdoğan’s speech are as follows:

I pray to God that the new Gregorian year will bring goodness to our country, our nation and all humanity.

May God have mercy on our heroic Turkish soldiers who were martyred in the Claw-Lock Operation region, and I offer my condolences to their families and our nation. I wish a speedy recovery from God to our wounded soldiers. After the attacks, we talked to some of our martyrs’ relatives on the phone.

“THE BLOOD OF OUR MARTYRS WAS NOT LEFT ON THE GROUND”

We did not leave the blood of our martyrs on the ground as always. As a result of our air operations against terrorist elements in Syria and Iraq in the last 5 days alone, 114 targets were hit and 78 terrorists were neutralized. Our National Intelligence Organization has destroyed a total of 60 critical infrastructure and ammunition facilities belonging to the terrorist organization since January 12. In the operations of our police and gendarmerie units, 465 people with ties to terrorism have been detained since the beginning of the year.

First of all, I would like to underline this point again: Turkey’s strategy of eliminating terrorism at its source, which it has been implementing with determination for a while, has disturbed those who plan to establish a ‘terrorism’ in our region the most. This discomfort has been expressed many times in different ways and methods. The expression of indigestion is sometimes by activating their apparatus within our country, sometimes by accusing our country as an invader, sometimes by trying to pressure us in the international arena, sometimes by spreading false information on social media, sometimes by using the media organs they have commissioned as their triggers, and sometimes directly to our lives. It was achieved by supporting treacherous terrorist acts aimed at causing pain.

Attempts to strengthen the separatist terrorist organization PKK by providing weapons, ammunition, training and patronage support have accelerated. We know very well that these efforts, which failed to achieve their goals thanks to our country’s cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq, are still continuing persistently and stubbornly.

Although some may not understand, we have not only guaranteed the peace and security of our southern borders with our cross-border operations. With these operations, we also destroyed the scenarios of sieging our country with a terror corridor. In this way, we ensured that 3-4 million refugees who would migrate due to the persecution of terrorists remained in their own lands. Our cross-border operations have also foiled the plots aimed at dragging Turkey into internal turmoil through a wave of irregular migration. The terrorist organization, whose nutritional resources were cut off, unable to recruit new militants, and constantly crushed under the pressure of our security forces in the field, could not find the opportunity to implement the separatist role assigned to it. Our military presence beyond our borders is of vital importance for both the security of our homeland and the peace and well-being of our citizens. There can never be any turning back from this.

The picture before us is quite clear. Turkey will either eliminate the separatist terrorist threat at its source or, as in the past, fight against terrorism in the streets and neighborhoods of its cities within its borders. We absolutely cannot allow our country to face such a disaster. Therefore, we have to fight this fight to the end, not only for ourselves and our own security, but also so that our children can grow up in a terror-free climate.

“WE WILL NOT BE AT REST AS LONG AS BLOODY-HANDED CRIMINALS ARE IN IRAQ OR SYRIA”

Any proposal, whether well-intentioned or ill-intentioned, that is brought to the agenda without taking these truths into account is of no benefit to our country and has no value in our eyes. Insistent statements to the contrary will serve no purpose other than annoying our nation, especially our soldiers who serve selflessly across our borders. Essentially, I believe that such agendas are deliberately fueled by the circles that disrupt our country’s plans. Because Turkey has shown very clearly with its successful cross-border operations that it will not have surgery on its territory. This has upset the calculations of those who constantly keep this on the agenda, especially those who want to change the maps and impose a new Sèvres on our region. The main issue to focus on now is how to narrow down cross-border operations, this is not on our agenda, how to expand them. It’s about when and how the unfinished work will be completed. As long as there are bloody-handed murderers in Iraq or Syria, we will not have peace of mind.

“WE WILL NOT STOP UNTIL DESTROYING THE NESTS OF TERROR”

None of us can feel safe as long as the imperialists’ plans to establish a ‘terrorism’ in Iraq and Syria are on the table. Our operations in this region will continue until we secure every inch of the mountains of Northern Iraq, which have been the source of terrorist acts that have been hurting our nation for nearly 40 years. Likewise, we will not stop until we destroy all the terrorist nests established with insidious intentions in Syria, from Tel Rifat to Aynularab, from Hasakah to Manbij. As it is known, there were promises made to our country about these places in the past that were not kept. If the promises made to us are not fulfilled, then no one can object to Turkey taking the necessary measures for its own security. No one can expect us to stand by and watch separatist scoundrels get fat with different excuses. Hopefully, in the coming months, we will definitely take new steps in this direction, regardless of who says what, what threats they make, or what their plans are.

“WE WILL SECURE OUR FUTURE WITH NEW OPERATIONS”

With the new operations to be carried out in the fight against terrorism, we will not only be held accountable for the bloodshed of the martyrs and the lives lost, but we will also secure our future. When it comes to the fight against terrorism, the survival, peace and security of our country, everyone is either with us or against us. There is no middle ground, no administrative advice, no gray area, no side to be ignored or ignored.

We are very clear, determined and determined on this issue. We believe that it is our duty to completely destroy the terrorist organization, together with its external supporters and internal extensions. We know that our nation has full support for our government on this issue. On this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to all political parties, especially our partners in the People’s Alliance, who have never withheld their strong support, seeing the fight against terrorism as a supra-political issue. I leave those who cause subversion, even on a national issue such as terrorism, and those who attack our government with the theses of the separatist organization, to the social conscience. “Those who welcomed the supporters of the separatist organization with a red carpet saying ‘We will get three or five more votes’ will of course answer for this to our nation at the ballot box.

100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE REPUBLIC

The year 2023 we left behind has a more special place in history due to the 100th anniversary of the Republic. Despite all the difficulties experienced, we tried to do justice to 2023 with various events we organized at home and abroad.

In this context, the parade of our 100 warships under the leadership of TCG Anadolu, held in the Bosphorus, is engraved in memories. The parade on the Bosphorus also revealed who protects the Republic and Ataturk’s legacy, and who only exploits them. Undoubtedly, the 100th anniversary events have seriously worried the Ataturk supporters of the market, who have made the Republic and its founder a political breadbasket, as well as the opponents of Turkey. The common characteristics of these hawkers, who set up stalls in a wide range of areas, from politics to media, from academia to culture and arts, are self-interest, hypocrisy and insincerity. The discussions that have been tried to be kept on the agenda for a while are proof that this indigestion has not yet passed. However, the hesitations about Turkey’s regime were a debate that ended on October 29, 1923, accompanied by shouts of ‘Long live the Republic’. The statement ‘The State of Turkey is a Republic’ in the first article of our Constitution is the symbol of this will. It is not right to turn this issue into a matter of political polemic, nor is it constitutionally possible anyway.

“SOMEONE ARE TRYING TO STAGE THE SAME DARK SCENARIOS AGAIN”

No one in the country has any hesitation about the Republic or any concern about the founder of the Republic. No one in the country has any problems with the integrity of the state, the unity of the nation, and the well-being of the country. Whoever tries to create space for himself through these concepts is making a big mistake. Whoever tries to use these discussions as a battering ram for different intentions is making a big mistake. Whoever tries to turn these discussions into a source of political profit is at the center of a big mistake. Of course, we do not forget that political and social engineering has been carried out in our country for a long time through such discussions that are presented as if they existed. It is possible to see many examples of this in our political history, from May 27 to March 12, from September 12 to February 28. We all know very well who sparked these discussions, who benefited from them, which pawns were used to drag our country to where, and what pain was inflicted on our nation. Someone is trying to re-enact the same dark scenarios. It is probably not a coincidence that marginal characters and permanent provocateurs, whom our national memory knows very well from the February 28 period, suddenly reappeared here and there. The events of the last ten years are enough to show what will happen to anyone who breaks their intentions and loses their way, whether among the actors of this game or those who look at it from the outside and get excited.

It is a lesson for those who know that the organizations used in this scenario, from FETO to PKK, let alone individuals and institutions, suffered even painful endings on their own. Our nation has the foresight, foresight, power and courage to not only spit in the faces of those who resort to the same paths and methods, but also to crush their heads when necessary.

“WE ARE RUNNING TO BUILD THE TURKISH CENTURY”

We will not fall prey to those who want to put Turkey under the yoke of imperialists again. We will not allow our time and energy to be stolen by artificial agendas that are of no benefit to our country, nation and democracy. We will pursue our dreams, not the agendas imposed on us. There is only Türkiye on our agenda. Our agenda includes work and action. Our agenda includes reaching out to the oppressed and holding the hand of the fallen. No matter what others do. We mind our business and run day and night to build the Turkish Century. We are concerned about growing our country, developing our cities, and bringing more peace and prosperity to our beloved nation.

“EVERY GLOBAL CRISIS BRINGS OPPORTUNITIES FOR TURKEY”

Global growth is expected to be low over the next 5 years. As Turkey, we will continue to grow through investment, production, employment, exports and current account surplus by strictly adhering to our own goals. Every global crisis brings new opportunities for Turkey to grow and rise to the top of the competitive league. In the first century of our Republic, we achieved an average growth rate of 4.8 per year. During the period of our governments, this rate was 5.4 percent on average. It is understood that we will close this year with a growth equivalent to 1.5 times the world average. I believe that we will always keep our growth rates above expectations for the coming years.

“WE ARE WORKING TO INCREASE THE LEVEL OF WELFARE”

The decline in monthly core inflation from 5.3 percent in September to 2.3 percent in December is a sign of our determined struggle. However, we expect our nation’s help in our fight against the high cost of living and inflation. Because the psychological dimension of this issue is as important as its technical dimension. First of all, we must eliminate the greedy mentality that increases the prices of the goods it produces and sells and the services it provides at levels that are not proportional to inflation. We are working hard to increase the welfare level of our people, especially our employees and retirees. We partially achieved this with the high rates of increases we made in workers’, civil servants’, pensions and their indexed payments. Hopefully, we will continue to keep our promise not to subject our employees to inflation with the same understanding in the coming periods. We make sincere efforts to ensure that every segment of our nation gets the share they deserve from the added value that emerges as Turkey grows.

ADDITIONAL INCREASE FOR RETIREMENT

We never leave our retirees in a difficult situation, even if it means straining our budget possibilities. We also determine the increases in pensions with this understanding. As it is known, for the first 6 months of 2024, there was a 49.25 percent increase in civil servant pensions and a 37.57 percent increase in SSK and Bağ-Kur pensions. Since we see the discomfort these different increases cause for our retirees, we are taking a new step to bring the increases in our retirees’ pensions closer together. I would like to give the good news here that we will increase an additional 5 percent to SSK and Bağ-Kur pensions, which receive a relatively low increase. Thus, the 6-month increase rate of our SSK and Bağ-Kur retirees, starting from January 2024, increases to 42.6 percent. With the increases in next July, all of our retirees will receive salary increases at approximately the same rates. In other words, the annual salary increase rates of all our retirees, regardless of civil servants, SSK and Bağ-Kur, will be equal next July. I have specifically underlined this point. Because civil servant retirees will receive the inflation difference in the salary increases in the second half of the year, while SSK and Bağ-Kur retirees will receive the entire inflation, the imbalance in salary increase rates will be eliminated. In addition, in accordance with our social state principle, we are increasing the lower limit of pension, which we have implemented, from 7 thousand 500 lira to 10 thousand lira. Our economic management had foreseen these increases in the medium-term program and made their preparations accordingly.

“WE DECLARE 2024 AS THE YEAR OF PENSIONERS”

We declare 2024 as the year of retirees. Our aim is to introduce new services that will improve the quality of life of our retirees, expand their social rights and provide them with special services. These services, which span a wide range from health to transportation, from social opportunities to cultural activities, may now be beneficial to our retirees.