BREAKING NEWS: Giovanni van Bronckhorst shock in Beşiktaş! Surprise candidate for new coach – Beşiktaş

BREAKING NEWS Giovanni van Bronckhorst shock Beşiktaş Surprise candidate coach Beşiktaş

It turned out that there was a flash development in Beşiktaş, which started looking for a coach after parting ways with Rıza Çalımbay. It was claimed that the black-whites, who turned to Giovanni van Bronckhorst after Bruno Genesio, made a new move after the problems with the Dutch coach.

It was reported that the Super League giant turned to Mircea Lucescu after Giovanni van Bronckhorst could not gather his technical team. According to the news of A Spor; Beşiktaş President Hasan Arat ended his meetings with Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who could not gather his team in the time given to him.

NEW CANDIDATE LUCESCU

It was noted that this move was made after NAC Breda did not receive permission for Jean Paul van Gastel, who was expected to take office as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s assistant. It was emphasized that the black-whites took action for Mircea Lucescu after this development.

It was stated that Beşiktaş Football Teams General Coordinator Samet Aybaba had a phone conversation with Mircea Lucescu. It was noted that black and white people received positive signals from this meeting.

It was reported that Samet Aybaba will go to Romania, sit down with the 78-year-old coach today and meet face to face. It was emphasized that if an agreement is reached with Mircea Lucescu, the two will return to Turkey together.

It was noted that Beşiktaş management planned to play with Mircea Lucescu in the Rizespor match.

FEYYAZ UÇAR: OUR GOAL IS TO REACH THE RIZESPOR MATCH

Feyyaz Uçar, the board member and press spokesman responsible for football in Beşiktaş, stated in his statement after the Kasımpaşa match that they planned to have the new coach in time for the Rizespor match.

Feyyaz Uçar used the following statements: “Our goal is to train the new coach for the Çaykur Rizespor match. We are already close in terms of the coach. The calendar also forced us a little. The fact that the half-time was so short made it difficult for us. If he is ready, we will play the Çaykur Rizespor match, if not, we will play our next match with our new coach.”

