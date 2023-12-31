BREAKING NEWS | New Year’s greeting from President Erdoğan to Mehmetçik: We are safe with our heroes

#BREAKING #NEWS #Years #greeting #President #Erdoğan #Mehmetçik #safe #heroes

Breaking news… President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan celebrated the new year of Turkish soldiers. President Erdoğan gave the message, “We are safe with our heroes.” President Erdoğan said, “The fight on the Syrian border is a sign that we are safe.”

New Year’s greetings from President Erdoğan to Mehmetçik

Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler recently visited the 6th Corps Command and Joint Special Task Force Command in Kilis Çıldıroba.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also called the Turkish soldiers serving in the region and congratulated them on the new year.

Erdoğan said, “The results we have achieved in this fight on the Syrian borders, and the heroic struggle they have waged there, are a sign that we are safe at all times. First of all, I wish God’s mercy to our martyrs and a recovery to our veterans. There is probably no need to explain how we have left the year 2023 behind and are leaving it behind. I hope.” “From now on, we are safe and secure with our heroes, and we will continue on our way with God’s permission. I kiss the eyes of all our privates, non-commissioned officers, and all our commanders, and I pray to God that 2024 will also be a blessing. Greetings, love to you, “I send my respects,” he said.

‘THE TERRORIST ORGANIZATION’S ABILITY TO OPERATE HAS REACHED THE END POINT’

Congratulating the new year of Turkish soldiers, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler said:

“In such a chaotic process, we continue our work with determination and determination to ensure the security of our country and our noble nation and to protect our rights and interests. In this context, our glorious army has achieved epic successes, especially in the fight against terrorism, by carrying out the most comprehensive, most intense and most effective activities of the last century.” “And it has brought the terrorist organization’s mobility to the point of exhaustion. The terrorists, helpless and doomed to despair against the Turkish soldiers, are now making their last struggle.”

‘6TH CORPS IS WRITTEN A NEW HEROIC EPIC’

Pointing out that the 6th Corps Command and the Joint Special Task Force Command, which are among the most distinguished units of the Land Forces, carried out the command and management of the troops in Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Branch and Operation Spring Shield with great success, Güler said, “This Our 6th Corps, which made history by carrying out the Cyprus Peace Operation, is writing a new epic of heroism. I congratulate all our distinguished personnel, especially our commando brigades serving in the operation areas, for performing their duties with courage and sacrifice, and I kiss your eyes, our heroic commandos. ” said.