Breaking news: Official offer from Beşiktaş to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!

After losing 3-1 to Alanyaspor in the 17th week of the Trendyol Super League, Beşiktaş parted ways with Rıza Çalımbay, and all eyes turned to the new coach.

FANS WANTED SERGEN YALÇIN BUT THE PREFERENCE IS FOREIGN

In the Alanyaspor match where Rıza Çalımbay parted ways, the fans reacted to the team and chanted for Sergen Yalçın to take office, but the Hasan Arat management’s preference is for a foreign name.

It was rumored that names such as Fabio Cannavaro, Slaven Bilic, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Frank de Boer, Jorge Sampaoli, Bruno Genesio, Stanislav Cherchesov were on Beşiktaş’s agenda.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SURPRISE! OFFICIAL OFFER HAS BEEN MADE

According to Yağız Sabuncuoğlu’s news, Beşiktaş made an official offer of 1.5 years to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

NTV’s Övünç Özdem also wrote that official negotiations have started with the Norwegian coach.

HE HAS NOT TRAINED A TEAM FOR 2 YEARS

50-year-old Ole Gunnar Solkjaer, who last coached Mancheter United between 2018 and 2021, did not manage a club after the English giant.

Solskjaer, who was unable to win a cup while managing Manchester United, won the Norwegian championships with Molde between 2010 and 2013.

ALMANYA’DAN ANDRE BREITENREITER İDDİASI

On the other hand, according to Sky Sport Germany, Beşiktaş is in talks with Andre Breitenreiter. It was stated that the 50-year-old German coach was keen on the job.