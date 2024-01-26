BREAKING NEWS: President Erdoğan approved Sweden’s NATO membership decision – Last Minute Turkey News

#BREAKING #NEWS #President #Erdoğan #approved #Swedens #NATO #membership #decision #Minute #Turkey #News

Breaking news! President Erdoğan approved Sweden’s NATO membership protocol. The decision was published in the duplicate issue of the Official Gazette.

In the statement made by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications on the subject, the following statements were made:

“Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, decided to publish the law adopted by the Turkish Grand National Assembly regarding Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty, and signed the Presidential Decree regarding Sweden’s accession protocol to NATO and approved the relevant protocol.”

FIRST STATEMENT FROM SWEDEN

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement on social media after Sweden’s NATO membership was published in the Official Gazette: “We welcome Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s accession to NATO. Thus, a critical threshold on the path to NATO membership has been crossed.” he said.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström also shared in his social media post, “Turkey’s decision-making process has been completed with the signature of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. From now on, all that remains for Sweden to become a member is Hungary’s approval.” made his assessment.

The protocol regarding the approval of Sweden’s membership process to NATO was accepted in the General Assembly of the Parliament. In the voting at the General Assembly, AK Party, CHP and MHP voted “yes”, while İYİ Party, Saadet Party and DEM Party voted “no”.

Hungary will put the final point in Sweden’s membership in NATO. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban announced that his country supports Sweden’s membership in NATO. The Hungarian Parliament, which is currently closed, will discuss and decide on Sweden’s membership in NATO after it opens in February. After the decision, there will be no obstacle to Sweden’s membership in NATO.

PENTAGON: WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO RECEIVE THE CERTIFICATE OF APPROVAL

Stating that “Turkey’s parliament has approved the acceptance protocol of Sweden (to NATO) as a highly capable defense partner,” Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said, “We look forward to receiving Turkey’s approval document and for Hungary to take rapid action on this issue.” ” she said.

Singh stated that Sweden’s accession to NATO as the 32nd member will not only “strengthen the alliance” but also send “a message of unity against Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.”

The Deputy Spokesperson left unanswered the questions about whether the Pentagon participated in the discussions about the delivery of F16 warplanes to Turkey by the US Congress.

“I would prefer you to state that Turkey is of course a key ally and we are working on a solution regarding the provision of F16,” Singh said. He just said:

SWEDEN’S MEMBERSHIP PROCESS TO NATO

Sweden decided to join NATO together with Finland after the start of the Ukraine-Russia war. However, Türkiye objected to the membership of both countries. The objection was cited as the two countries’ relations with terrorist organizations, the non-extradition of terrorist organization members and arms embargoes against Turkey.

At the NATO summit held in Madrid in May last year, Sweden and Finland signed a tripartite memorandum containing commitments towards Turkey. After fulfilling its obligations within the framework of the established permanent mechanism, Ankara granted a visa for Finland’s membership.

Sweden’s NATO membership procedures were suspended due to both failure to fulfill its obligations and provocative actions against the Holy Quran and President Erdoğan. Following the NATO Summit held in Vilnius in July, it was decided to refer Sweden’s NATO Accession Protocols to the Parliament.

On October 23, President Erdoğan sent the proposal regarding Sweden’s NATO membership process to the Parliament. The vote in the Parliament approved Sweden’s membership in NATO.