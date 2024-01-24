BREAKING NEWS: Statement from the USA on F-16 sales to Turkey – Last Minute World News

#BREAKING #NEWS #Statement #USA #F16 #sales #Turkey #Minute #World #News

Breaking news! The US State Department made a statement about the modernization of Turkey’s F-16 fighter jet fleet.

In his statement, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that the US welcomed Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s NATO membership and that he was looking forward to Hungary taking steps in this process.

Stating that US President Joe Biden’s administration supports the modernization of Turkey’s F-16 fighter jet fleet, Patel stated that they are aware that the US Congress plays a key role in this issue.

Also Read:  A 19-year-old university student was thrown 40 meters away...The drunk, unlicensed hit-and-run killer did not apologize and fled to Brazil 7 years later. Contradictions that ``dangerous driving causing death or injury'' causes suffering to the bereaved family | PRESIDENT Online

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones
The counties are sabotaging the ministry’s plan. They do not want to open general fields, they prefer specialized ones
Posted on
Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music
Laura Lavric, at the hospital. She is forced to give up music
Posted on
Zheng Qinwen looking to become China’s second Australian Open champion after reaching semifinals
Zheng Qinwen looking to become China’s second Australian Open champion after reaching semifinals
Posted on
Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?
Diabetes type 1 and type 2: what is the difference?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News