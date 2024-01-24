BREAKING NEWS: Statement from the USA on F-16 sales to Turkey – Last Minute World News

#BREAKING #NEWS #Statement #USA #F16 #sales #Turkey #Minute #World #News

Breaking news! The US State Department made a statement about the modernization of Turkey’s F-16 fighter jet fleet.

In his statement, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that the US welcomed Turkey’s approval of Sweden’s NATO membership and that he was looking forward to Hungary taking steps in this process.

Stating that US President Joe Biden’s administration supports the modernization of Turkey’s F-16 fighter jet fleet, Patel stated that they are aware that the US Congress plays a key role in this issue.