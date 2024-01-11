BREAKING NEWS | TFF announced the new foreign rule! It will be valid for the 2024-2025 season – Football

#BREAKING #NEWS #TFF #announced #foreign #rule #valid #season #Football

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) made a statement about the decisions that will be implemented from the 2024-25 season of the Super League. TFF announced that the number of foreign players will be reduced to 12 in 2024-25 and the first three following seasons, and to 11 in the following 2 seasons. As of next season, there will be no limit of foreign players in the first 11 in the Super League.

In this situation;

“2024-25: 12 foreign players”

“2025-26: 12 foreign players”

“2026-27: 12 foreign players”

“2027-28: 11 foreign players”

It will be played with “2028-29: 11 foreign players”.

The statement made by TFF is as follows:

1) Starting from the 2024-2025 season, the number of foreign football players to be included in the A Team list in the first three seasons has been reduced from 14 to 12, and in the following two seasons it has been reduced to 11. There will be no limit on the match day list.

2) The number of players to be included in the A Team list has been reduced from 30 to 26 in order to enable clubs to use their transfer budgets more efficiently.

PLAYERS RAISED FROM LOCAL ACADEMIES WILL BE IMPOSED

3) It is mandatory that at least 2 of the 14 football players eligible to play in our National Football Team to be included in the Club A Team list must be trained from the club academy in the first three seasons, and at least 3 in the following two seasons.

4) In addition to the players trained in the club academy, it is also mandatory that at least 5 of the 14 football players who are eligible to play in our National Football Team in five seasons must be trained in local academies.

INCENTIVES WILL BE GIVEN TO THOSE WHO PLAY LOCAL PLAYERS

5) Starting from the 2024-2025 season, a large portion of the fund fees to be received from foreign football player transfers will be paid as “local football incentive fund” by our Federation to the clubs that play football players who are eligible to play in our National Football Team.

