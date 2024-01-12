Breaking news! The big confrontation regarding the fund grab… Seçil Erzan is before the judge for the second time! ‘There came a time when I was begging, ‘Don’t give me money anymore’

#Breaking #news #big #confrontation #fund #grab.. #Seçil #Erzan #judge #time #time #begging #Dont #give #money #anymore

Seçil Erzan started her defense by saying that “she lost 1 million lira in the stock market between July 2010 and November 2011.” He said that he started the Florya Branch in December 2011, and in order to replace this money, he got help from Metin Taş, whom he met by chance and whom he knew from Çorlu, for factoring. Stating that he understood that Metin Taş had bad intentions, but in order to cover the deficit, he sold his grandmother’s house in Florya, took out a loan for his brother and thus tried to increase the money, Erzan said that he was able to pay off some of his debt at that time by participating in public offerings by buying and selling. Erzan said that he later asked for help from businessman Atilla Baltaş to talk to those who bankrupted his speculative paper, that Baltaş found a loan for him and used them, and that his cousin Tanin Yılmaz opened a deposit account of 200 thousand TL, and then withdrew the money from there and sent it to his wife Merve. He explained that he gave it to , his wife used this money in business, and then this money came to him as 93 thousand euros so that he could invest it in private banking.

“IT WAS STRESS TO INCREASE MONEY AT THAT PERIOD”

Stating that she used her cousin’s money and there was no prohibition on this issue, Seçil Erzan said, “Their goal was to earn more money. Merve took out a loan in the name of her mother and father and gave it to me. At that time, I had stresses such as increasing the money and earning more. In 2013-2014 This happened. Tanın gave around 60 thousand liras again, and he was able to continue his life with the money he earned from this fund. I had to give him as much as he earned from this money in order to buy bread for his home and pay his loan debts. Such an order began to form. I was going to my cousins ​​often, “I was like their brother,” he said.

Erzan said that his mother had a brain hemorrhage in 2015, she continued her life as 99 percent disabled, that her sensitivity towards her mother who was in Çorlu increased during this period, that they hired a foreign caregiver and that Merve and Tanın Yılmaz were very helpful at that time, and that she was with Hüseyin Eligül and his wife at that time. He stated that he cried while telling about his mother’s situation when they met on the ferry, and that Hüseyin Eligül gave him money for evaluation. Erzan stated that he invested the money Hüseyin Eligül gave him and brought him by taking out a loan in private banking by depositing it in the same account given to him by his cousin. Erzan stated that his cousin Tanin’s statement about him, “He was being beaten by his father,” was wrong and said, “There were minor father-daughter arguments, there was definitely no beating.”

“WHEN WE SEE Seçil, THE DOLLAR COMES TO LIFE IN OUR EYES”

Erzan explained that they used all the money given in the same account and said, “Everyone’s standard of living started to increase. After a while, I started to feel obliged to give money to those who asked me for money. There were times when I could not say no.” Explaining that the interest he paid after a while was not even usury, Erzan said, “After a while, it felt like I had to do this.” Erzan said, “Money started to come from Hüseyin brother’s circle. I didn’t ask whose money he brought, he brought it without asking me to bring money. I was comfortable because the money I was using was the money of people in my family at that time. At that time, they supported me by saying ‘you can do it, you can handle it’. When I said I couldn’t do it, they objected. After a while, Nazlı also came into our lives and started bringing money from people around her. She brought 50 and took 70, she was collecting money from people around her. People were making jokes saying, ‘When we see Seçil, the dollar comes to mind’, ‘money, money’. I also wanted to move up in the bank. That’s why “I was very interested in Galatasaray football players at that time. We even worked on weekends. Everything I said is one hundred percent true. These are the only truths. I am telling the truth,” he said. Erzan’s words caused laughter in the hall.

Explaining that he paid 100 thousand dollars 4 times every 3 months for the 250 thousand dollars he received from Atilla Baltaş, Erzan said, “At that time, I fell into minus and started not being able to manage. The money I paid to Atilla was the money I received from other people. It was not a mental breakdown, I was afraid at that time.” “We had to give the money to the foreign exchange dealer,” he said.

“I DID NOT SAY I WAS FUNDING ANYONE”

Upon the question of the President of the Court, Erzan said that he received money from Süleyman Aslan as of March 1, 2022, and that he received it from Nuri Köşkdere to pay the money of the foreign exchange dealers, and that he could not remember exactly how much he received. Seçil Erzan said, “Ali brought me 5 million twice. I did not know that 5 million of these money was loan shark’s money when I bought it. Those loan sharks were working as galleries. I did not see or meet any loan shark other than Süleyman Aslan. Metin Taş also took money from the loan shark in Silivri at that time. I was taken into the hands of loan sharks. I learned that we were in trouble at the payment stage. We received 10 million from Süleyman Aslan in April 2022 and paid 14 million. We made a contract when we received the money, I do not remember the contract. He knew that this transaction had nothing to do with banking. I was actually making calculations until I came to Süleyman, thinking that I would sell what was left of my family. I “I never said I was funding anyone,” he said.

“THE MONEY I RECEIVED WAS STOPPED BY SOMEONE ELSE AFTER AN HOUR”

Stating that the living standards of everyone in his life increased, Seçil Erzan said, “Their cars were upgraded to a higher model. They were buying fields. They were earning 3.5 times their income.” Explaining that he received money from Evrim Pınar Güzel by saying “I will evaluate it”, Erzan said, “At first I evaluated it. But then I tried to evaluate it. However, I could not evaluate it. In any case, someone else was taking the money I received an hour later. I told Arda, ‘I am evaluating money’. I did not call anyone a fund.” I told Semih Kaya not to spend too much, ‘You earned enough, you got back too much from what you gave, spend slowly.’ After December 2021, I started saying whatever came to my mind after Bülent Çeviker and Emre Belözoğlu. I did not say Fatih Terim or Hakan Ateş fund. “I said stupid things,” he said.

“EVERYONE DRINKS AND SELİL PAYS THE BILL”

Continuing his statement tearfully, Erzan said, “MASAK should examine everyone’s accounts. Whoever gave me money at that time and whoever took money from me, everyone’s accounts should be examined. I was left alone with my life. I cannot explain my problem to anyone. Everyone eats and drinks, Seçil pays the bill.”

“I WAS BEGGING YOU NOT TO GIVE ME MONEY”

In her defense, Seçil Erzan said, “There came a time when I was literally begging ‘don’t give me money anymore’.” To the judge’s words, “If you hadn’t taken it, then you too,” Erzan replied, “I was very hungry.”