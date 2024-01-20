BREAKING NEWS: The first Turkish astronaut is in space: The capsule will dock earlier than expected – Last Minute World News

Breaking news! The space journey, including Turkey’s first astronaut Alper Gezeravcı, has begun. SpaceX carried out the Axiom 3 launch at 00.49 yesterday. Gezeravcı’s first words in space, which went down in history, were “The future is in the skies.”

The Dragon capsule with the astronauts was expected to dock with the International Space Station on January 20 at 13:15 CET.

In the statement made on Axiom’s X account, it was announced that the capsule is expected to dock with the International Space Station earlier than expected. It was reported that the docking would take place approximately at 12:19 CEST.

A welcome ceremony will be held for the astronauts at 14:30 GMT. Meanwhile, Alper Gezeravcı is expected to give the gifts he brought from Turkey to his new teammates waiting for them at the station.

There are currently 7 astronauts on the station: Russian, American, Japanese and Danish. With Gezeravcı and his team, this number will increase to 11. Gezeravcı will perform 13 different experiments during the 14 days he will spend on the space station.

On the other hand, for docking, a special broadcast will start on Axiom’s X account starting from 10:30.

