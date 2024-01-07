BREAKING NEWS: The names of 26 candidates in the AK Party have been announced! Istanbul candidate: Murat Kurum… Erdogan: Istanbul will achieve its goal

#BREAKING #NEWS #names #candidates #Party #announced #Istanbul #candidate #Murat #Kurum.. #Erdogan #Istanbul #achieve #goal

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

President Erdoğan announced the AK Party’s mayoral candidates at the ceremony held in the Golden Horn. The presidential candidates announced in alphabetical order are as follows:

ARTVİN: MEHMET KOCATEPE

AYDIN: MUSTAFA SAVAŞ

BALIKESİR: YÜCEL YILMAZ

BINGOL: ERDAL ARIKAN

BITLİS: NESRULLAH TANĞLAY

BURSA: ALİNUR AKTAŞ

ÇANAKKALE: JÜLİDE İSKENDEROĞLU

ÇANKIRI: HÜSEYİN FİLİZ

DENİZLİ: OSMAN ZOLAN

DUZCE: FARUK OZLU

EDIRNE: BELGİN İBA

ELAZIĞ: ŞAHİN ŞERİFOĞULLARI

ERZURUM: MEHMET SEKMEN

ESKİŞEHİR: NEBI HATIPOĞLU

GİRESUN: AYTEKİN ŞENLİKOĞLU

ISPARTA: ŞÜKRÜ BAŞDeğirmen

ISTANBUL: MURAT KURUM

KASTAMONU: TAHSİN BABAŞ

KOCAELİ: TAHİR BÜYÜKAKIN

MUĞLA: AYDIN ​​AYAYDIN

ORDU: MEHMET HİLMİ GÜLER

RIZE: RAHMI METİN

SAMSUN: HALİT DOĞAN

SİNOP: YAKUP ÜÇÜNCÜOĞLU

TOKAT: EYÜP EROĞLU

YALOVA: MUSTAFA TUTUK

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the candidates of 26 cities at the AK Party Candidate Promotion Meeting held at the Haliç Congress Center. Murat Kurum was the Mayoral Candidate of Istanbul. President Erdoğan said, “Hopefully, we will hold the same ceremony on the 15th of the month, based in Ankara. Istanbul again, AK Party again… We are ready, we are determined.”

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

In his statement, President Erdoğan said, “We, like all Istanbulites, can clearly see that Istanbul can no longer tolerate losing another 5 years. “With our candidate whose name we will share, we will ensure that he regains the honor he deserves,” he said.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

The work on candidate selection for mayors before the March 31 local elections has come to an end. AK Party Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the candidates of 26 cities, 11 of which are metropolitan and 15 provincial, at the Candidate Promotion Meeting held at the Haliç Congress Center. Ministers, MYK and MKYK members, MPs of 26 cities, 3-level provincial chairmen, and MHP provincial chairmen of the metropolitan cities whose candidates will be announced were also present at the meeting. In the program, a stage design with the motto ‘We are Ready and Determined for the Cities of the Turkish Century’ was designed.

President Erdoğan announced the candidates of 26 cities one by one. Istanbul’s mayoral candidate was Murat Kurum. Speaking after the announcement of the candidates, President Erdoğan said, “Greetings and love to all Istanbul, Istanbulites, from Istanbul, the summary of Turkey. We end our ceremony today here. Hopefully, we will hold the same ceremony from Ankara on the 15th of the month, based in Ankara. “Istanbul again, AK Party again… We are ready, we are determined,” he said.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

WE WILL NEVER Turn Our Backs on Our Brothers and Sisters and the Oppressed and Victims, JUST BECAUSE SOMEONE WANTS IT.

In his speech at the Candidate Promotion Meeting, President Erdoğan said, “I send my greetings and love to our organization members in all 81 provinces. I would like to thank each of you for attending our candidate announcement meeting. I would like to express my gratitude to each of you for your love, for your passion, for this conversation that cannot fit into living rooms. At the very beginning of my words, I would like to remember with mercy our Balıkesir Provincial Youth Branch President Hüseyin Murat Uysal, who passed away recently, and all our companions and companions whom we sent off to eternity. On this occasion, I pray to God for forgiveness for our dear martyrs who died for the sake of the survival of our country and the independence and future of our nation, with the belief that if we die, we are martyrs, if we stay, we are veterans. I hereby commemorate each of the more than 50 thousand citizens we lost in the February 6 earthquakes, the disaster of the century. We are holding this meeting at a very sad time when our hearts are broken by the pain of our Gazan brothers and sisters who have been subjected to Israeli brutality since October 7. We wish God’s mercy to our 23 thousand Palestinian brothers, mostly children and women, who were martyred as a result of Israel’s vile and barbaric attacks. We hereby convey our greetings to all Palestinian brave men who defended their homeland and honor against Israeli forces. Those who think that they will become evil by shedding more blood, taking more lives, and killing more children will face divine justice sooner or later. In this process, we, along with all other conscientious countries in the world, will make every effort to hold the oppressors accountable before the law. What does our beautiful anthem say? ‘The whiteness of our foreheads becomes a nightmare for the oppressor, but if the oppressed person gets hurt, his sorrow touches us. This is the most sacred word that never leaves our tongues, never leaves our hearts, La ilahe illallah. Even though the Israeli supporters among us are disturbed, we will never turn our backs on our brothers, the oppressed and the victimized, just because someone wants us to. Just as we stood by our brothers in Bosnia yesterday, just as we supported the struggle of our brothers in the Caucasus yesterday, today we will stand with our Palestinian brothers with all our means, regardless of those who say what are you doing with Syria, Iraq and Jerusalem. I would like to wholeheartedly thank my 250 thousand brothers, who are the voice of the oppressed and innocent people of Gaza, who welcomed the new year with a march of mercy to our martyrs, support for Palestine, and curse against Israel on the Galata Bridge. “May God bless everyone who defends human values, justice and peace in difficult times,” he said.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

WE OPENED A BRAND NEW GROUND IN TURKEY WITH THE UNDERSTANDING OF MUNICIPALITY, CALLED THE SPIRIT OF 94

President Erdoğan said, “We are together here today to announce our 11 metropolitan and 15 provincial mayor candidates who will represent our party in the March 31, 2024 elections. I wish success to our candidates whom we presented to our nation at the first introductory meeting of the local election process. AK Party is the only political organization in our country where the culture of consultation is implemented in the widest way. We determined each of our candidates after extensive consultations, research and evaluations. Of course, like everything else, we may have more or less in this regard, but no one should doubt that we want the best for our country, our cities and our party, and that we make sincere efforts in this direction. In fact, our acquis in municipality is not new. We now have the knowledge and equipment that comes from a glorious past of nearly 30 years. Indeed, we are a team that has implemented a new municipal philosophy and practice in our country since 1994. We first proved our maturity to our nation with local governments. Despite all the difficulties and all the obstacles of the tutelage powers, we have written an epic in municipal administration, thank God. We broke new ground in Turkey with the municipality approach called the ’94 spirit. It has become a reference in local governments. Inspired by the successes we achieved in local administrations, we aspired to govern the country. Just as we reversed the bad fortunes of our cities, we also took action to complete our country’s development and democracy deficiencies. Hey Istanbul, wasn’t Istanbul defined as garbage, pit and mud? Just as we cleaned our Istanbul from garbage, pits and mud, we have now set out for this cleaning with 30 metropolitan cities and 51 provincial municipalities across Turkey. Young people, there is a slogan in front of me right now. Istanbul again, AK Party again. We are ready, we are determined. Are we ready? Are we determined? So there is no stopping…” he said.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

NONE OF OUR PEOPLE ARE OBLIGED TO VOTE FOR THE INFECTIONED PEOPLE.

President Erdoğan said, “Thankfully, we came to power with the support of our nation in the elections of November 3, 2002, which we entered just 15 months after the establishment of our party. We have maintained our power uninterruptedly for more than 21 years, every moment of which has been filled with work and service politics. By winning the Presidential election held in May and gaining the majority in the parliament with the People’s Alliance, we received authority from our nation for another 5 years. Our aim is to appear before our nation with candidates who will fulfill our promise of true municipalism for the March 31, 2024 elections. We believe that our goal of the Turkish Century will remain incomplete without crowning the works and services we have brought to our country in the central government with the successes in the municipalities. In fact, we have to pay the price for the mismanagement of municipalities run by opposition parties, when necessary, in order not to victimize our nation. None of us have the right to expose our country and cities to such a climate. So, when determining our candidates, we paid special attention to ensure that they were competent people who would always be there for their cities at every moment. Likewise, we also have a call to our citizens in the provinces and districts, who have been suffering for years due to the distant approach of the AK Party’s service municipality. Guys, we don’t have much time. We say no stopping until March 31, keep going. We say to our citizens who are deprived of the services they deserve due to the ideological impositions of the opposition and the politics of fear, you are not obliged to do so, let the city change with you. No one is doomed to lack of service, no matter where they live. “None of our people are obliged to vote for incompetent people,” he said.

WE WILL BE ON THE FIELD DAY NIGHT

President Erdoğan said, “With this understanding, he who thinks about his city and not himself, produces projects and not words, pursues solutions rather than excuses, makes life easier for the people, not his own life, acts with humility rather than arrogance, in short, will live with the agenda of his city and the people who live there, not his own individual goals, and will devote himself to the agenda of his city.” We appear before our nation with mayoral candidates who will dedicate themselves to serving their city. Hopefully, we will hold a big ceremony on Monday, January 15, where we will introduce our other candidates and announce our election declaration. “With this ceremony where we will start the election, we will now be on the field day and night with our candidates, our organization and our members,” he said.

INSULTING THE NATION CAN NEVER AND NEVER BE OUT OF THE QUESTION IN OUR POLITICAL CULTURE.

President Erdoğan said, “As the AK Party and the People’s Alliance, we believe that we will add the biggest link to our election victories on March 31. With God’s help and the support of our nation, Turkey will open the doors of a new era in municipality with its 30 metropolitan cities and 519 districts, 51 provinces and 403 districts, and 390 towns. Again, approximately 50 thousand 500 neighborhood and village headmen will be determined by this election. There are very few countries in the world where local democracy operates so widely and directly with the will of the nation. We would like to express our gratitude in advance to our citizens who will determine the mayors of their cities, municipal council members, provincial general council members, neighborhood and village headmen, in short, local administrations, with their completely free will, away from the pressure of coups and tutelage. Whatever our nation’s choice is, it has a place in our heads. In our political culture, there can be no stubbornness towards our nation, there can be no resentment towards the nation, there can never be any insulting the nation because of the color of their vote. We are obliged to advise our citizens only to use their preferences in favor of work and service politics. We will work together to elect mayors from our party and the People’s Alliance who will provide the city and its people with the services they deserve, but we will leave the final say to our nation. “I wish the elections and the candidates to be elected good luck,” he said.

THEY ARE ATTEMPTING TO MIND MINDS BEFORE THE ELECTION WITH GAMES THAT ARE BAD COPIES OF THE PROVOCATIONS ON 28 FEBRUARY.

President Erdoğan said, “While Turkey is preparing for elections to determine the mayors who will govern its cities for 5 years, some scenarios that we hope remained in the old Turkey have begun to be put into circulation again. They are trying to confuse minds before the election with games that are each a bad copy of the provocations of February 28. What is worse is that the games staged for this purpose directly target our country’s civilizational heritage and the sacred values ​​that our nation holds dear. The group used in this process is a group that is unaware of the society they live in and the values ​​that keep that society alive. The common feature of the members of this group is that they are so ignorant that if they saw Elif, they would think she was a rafter. These are citizens of our country. They have identity cards issued by our government in their pockets, but they are as foreign to their own nation as a tourist. “Influencers belonging to this group, which we call mankurt, inspired by Cengiz Aytmatov, are extremely prone to being manipulated because they are ignorant and daring,” he said.

THEY ARE DROWNING IN THE PIT OF NEGLIGENCE TO THE PIT OF UNDERSTANDING THEY CANNOT KNOW THE WORD OF TEVHID.

President Erdoğan said, “For years, tutelaries have paved the way to coups with their ignorance and actions. Foreign countries used them as pawns to achieve their goals. Terrorist organizations sometimes served as volunteer lawyers and sometimes as extras for these people, with whom they played like a cat with a mouse. Since the day we moved to multi-party democracy, they have become the most useful tools of the enemies of the nation and the country. Because they never think. They do not reflect or improve themselves. They don’t have a habit of learning from experiences anyway. It is in their spirit to pounce on every lie that is put forward and to spread it, sometimes even to the point of aggression. They do not even bother to get out of their own echo chambers and understand, know and learn about the society they live in. For years, they thought their prejudices were real. For years they were the result of their false fears. They are drowning in the pit of ignorance, hatred and heedlessness, so much so that they cannot know Kalima Tehvid. However, if they read a little, get along with this nation a little, and listen to different neighborhoods, they will see this very easily. This nation has been the standard-bearer of I’la-yi Kalimatullah for centuries, shook the world with the shouts of Allah, named its soldiers Mehmetçik in honor of our Prophet Ekrem, is a noble nation whose dough was kneaded with Islam and whose yeast was thrown with Islam. “This nation is a cherished nation that has woven the Word of Tawhid into its national anthem,” he said.

UNFORTUNATELY, THE BIGGEST EQUIPMENT OF THE DIRTY GAME IN POLITICS HAS ALWAYS BEEN CHP

President Erdoğan said, “We have encountered and struggled with these at every stage of our political life since our candidacy for Istanbul Mayor. We all saw how far this arrogant ignorance could lead in the tragic events in the first years of our government during the February 28 period. I would like to express with sincere sadness that, unfortunately, the biggest tool of this dirty game in politics has always been the CHP. Nowadays, we see that some other parties are dying to take part in this insidious game, even though their vote rates are low. Everything is changing, but the social and political engineering scenarios in which CHP and its allies do not leave the leading role to anyone remain the same. While the permanent provocateurs of the past periods are being put back to work, there is no need to update the scenarios of 30 years ago. Again, a dirty game is being played over lifestyle, origin, sect, beliefs and symbols. Our Republic and its founder, Gazi Mustafa Kemal, are being put forward as the most suitable material for exploitation, as always. However, this nation has no problem, trouble, concern or problem neither with the Republic nor with the founder of our Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal. I want to express this very clearly. Doing politics by hiding behind these concepts is never a sign of sensitivity. On the contrary, statements made in this direction with excuses and false statements are a sign of political exhaustion and eagerness to take part in dirty scenarios. Turkey is a country that has deepened its democracy, advanced its development and integrated with its region and the world enough to avoid falling into this trap. “Nevertheless, we will continue to watch these ugly scenarios and their actors, and reveal their real intentions and faces to our nation, without losing our guard,” he said.

WE WILL LIBERATE ÖZGÜR EFENDI TOO

President Erdoğan said, “It is our duty to show those who try to perform surgery on the lands of our homeland, every inch of which is watered with sweat and blood, that the square is not empty and that our nation holds tightly to its independence and future. You won’t get any bread from Riyadh. Dyeing t-shirts differently won’t do you any good. If you are sincere and honest, express this nationally and locally throughout the country. We can understand the hostility towards us from terrorist organizations whose strings are in the hands of imperialist powers and from marginal segments who have issues with our nation and state. All of these are doing what their existence requires. What saddens us is that CHP, which is the second largest political party in our country, is a tailspin for hostility towards Turkey. Frankly, CHP has been politically bankrupt for a long time. They can neither give hope to the nation nor put forward an idea in the name of a project and vision. The trustee leader of this party serves no purpose other than insulting and provoking the nation and making them forget the power struggle within the party. Özgür Efendi’s adventure as the general chairman was about to end under the shadow of tutelage before it even began. “Hopefully, we will not only bring our cities together with real municipalism in the March 31 elections, but we will also liberate Özgür Efendi with the victory we will achieve in these elections,” he said.

IF Özgür Effendi WANTS TO GET HIS POLITICAL LICENSE, INSTEAD OF DEALING WITH US, HE SHOULD GO AND GET RID OF HIS FATHERS FIRST.

President Erdoğan said, “For this, first of all, the head of the CHP must stop supporting terrorists and their supporters, as the former chairman did. Wherever there is a plunderer, a terrorist, an enemy of democracy, Özgür Efendi either greets him or pats him on the back. He thinks that by distributing beads to the separatists and their extensions at every opportunity, he can make them forget the conditions under which they were placed in the CHP Chairman’s seat and the shackles with which they are kept there. Whatever this nation did to everyone who underestimated their foresight, they will do the same to Özgür Efendi. We would prefer him to be free from his chains. Otherwise, our nation will do this by relegating it to the dusty shelves of the political archive, like many others before it. This person’s situation doesn’t look good right now. Look, before even saying Bismillah, he is trying to save a terrorist who was sentenced to 18 years for attacking the constitutional order by literally digging a tunnel from prison to the parliament. Instead of dominating his party and somehow doing justice to the seat he came to, Özgür Efendi is trying to gain bonuses by teasing us, insulting us, and targeting us. However, politics cannot be done with a debt of diet on one’s neck. Because politics is not everyone’s business, but private people’s profit. Sitting in the CHP Chairmanship chair is easy when you accept the shadow of tutelage and the shackles placed on your feet. The important thing is to be a real political actor. If Özgür Efendi wants to get his political license, he should go and get rid of his guardians, masters, and fathers first, instead of dealing with us. Then I have friends who would consider dealing with him as a free politician. We say these as political jokes. What happens in this party, from the chairman to the mayor, primarily concerns CHP voters. We are preparing for a period in which we will repeat our victory in the May elections on March 31 and work harder to fulfill the promises we made to our country and nation. We would prefer every stone we lay on the road to the Turkish Century to a million words to the CHP and a million polemics that benefit no one. We have more work to do, more work to bring to our country. “We have many more services to provide to our nation,” he said.

WE WILL MAKE THE METROPOLITAN MUNICIPALITY, WHICH WILL MAKE OUR ISTANBUL HAPPEN ITS DESIRE, RESTORED AND MAKES IT SERVE ONLY THE PEOPLE OF ISTANBUL.

President Erdoğan said, “Look what the sultan of the heart says; Reading is of three types. He lists these by saying that the reading of the tongue is recitation, the reading of the mind is contemplation, and the reading of the heart is life. We will study our cities with the understanding that the absence of those whose existence does not gain anything will not cause anything to be lost. We will read with our tongue, mind and heart. We will implement every service we will bring to our metropolitan cities, provinces, towns, cities and the people living there with the enthusiasm of worship. Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, Muğla, Aydın, Adana, Mersin, Hatay, Eskişehir, Tekirdağ, Mardin, Van. We want to include all of our metropolitan cities, including Diyarbakır, in the real municipality train. In our other 51 provinces, we aim to raise the service roof of the municipalities higher with the candidates we nominate again or for the first time as the AK Party and the People’s Alliance. “Hopefully, we will make the metropolitan municipality, which will bring our beautiful Istanbul, which is entrusted to Fatih the Conqueror, to its will, like each of our 81 provinces, serve only the people of Istanbul again,” he said.

WE WILL DEFINITELY REMOVE ISTANBUL FROM THE 5-YEAR INTERGRET ERA

President Erdoğan said, “By working hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder, we will definitely take Istanbul out of the interregnum of the last 5 years. We have seen this in the past 5 years. Part-time mayors cannot be held; Istanbul is a city that can never be neglected and needs constant attention and solutions to its problems. You will fall in love with this city before serving Istanbul. Then you will dedicate yourself to the people of Istanbul. Otherwise, going back, stopping, stagnating and collapsing are inevitable. We, like all Istanbulites, can clearly see that Istanbul cannot tolerate losing another 5 years. With our candidate whose name we will share, we will ensure that he regains the honor he deserves. As we all know, the main element that makes politics dynamic is competition. Politics would have no flavor without competition and race. Additionally, there is no renewal or renewal in the staff. I say it everytime. We saw politics as a competition in charity and service. No matter where we are. As AK Party soldiers, our aim is to serve our country, our nation and our city with love. In our tradition, competition ends when the names are clear and is replaced by collective solidarity. From today on, our sole duty is to work, to rush, to sweat for our friend whose name has been announced, and to fight for his success with all our sincerity and all our strength. Until now, we have always acted with this awareness and have not cast a shadow on our cause and companionship. Hopefully we will act the same way from now on. We will also work with our party’s candidates for the success of the joint candidates we have nominated as the People’s Alliance. We will walk with the same sincerity on this blessed path that we embarked on by saying the intention is no, the outcome is no. I pray that God does not divert us from His path. I pray that God will grant us the opportunity, foresight, determination and strength to provide greater services to our country and nation. “Now, I will continue my speech by announcing our metropolitan or provincial mayor candidates in our 26 cities in alphabetical order, along with their names and current positions,” he said.