BREAKING NEWS TRANSFER: Fatih Terim’s new transfer target in Panathinaikos is from Galatasaray! – Galatasaray

Transfer efforts are continuing at Panathinaikos, which has achieved successful results in the league and cup in Greece under the management of Fatih Terim and has not yet seen defeat with its experienced coach.

Strengthening its squad with important names such as Bakasetas, Vitor Hugo, Samet Akaydin and Bartlomiej Dragowski, Panathinaikos put the Galatasaray star on its agenda this time. The Greek press conveyed the striking transfer claim to readers.

THREE SUPER LEAGUE PATENTED NAMES

Panathinaikos added three Super League patented names to its squad during the January transfer period. The Greens, who rented Samet Akaydin from Fenerbahçe, transferred Bakasetas from Trabzonspor for 1 million euros. Panathinaikos, which also rented former Trabzonspor player Vitor Hugo, who played in Bahia, also rented goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski from Cologne, Limnios and Spezia.

WORD OF İDDİASI!

A surprising claim from Greece came to the fore for Cedric Bakambu, who did not have much of a chance to play in Galatasaray this season.

According to the news in the Greek press, it was claimed that the 32-year-old football player was recommended to Fatih Terim’s team, Panathinaikos.

It has been noted that there is no concrete development at the moment regarding the transfer of the Congolese football player, who previously played for Olympiacos in Greece, to Panathinaikos, despite the suggestions of the managers.

“HE HAS HIS EYES ON GREECE”

The following statements were used in the news in Sportjournal:

Panathinaikos, which made an incredible transfer move in January, added Limnios, Akaydin, Dragovski, Hugo and Bakasetas to its squad, respectively, and reached an agreement on all matters with Maksimovic from Getafe.

However, there is a feeling that the transfer window may not be over at Panathinaikos. In fact, according to reports, Cedric Bakambu has been offered to Panathinaikos for a few days. The 32-year-old former Olympiacos striker could not find the time he wanted in Galatasaray and has had his eyes set on Greece for a while. His name is also mentioned with Panathinaikos because of Fatih Terim, but there is no development yet.

BAKAMBU’S PERFORMANCE IN GALATASARAY

Bakambu, who played in 16 matches for Galatasaray this season, scored 2 goals and made 1 assist. The 32-year-old football player’s contract with Galatasaray continues until 2025.