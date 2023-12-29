Breaking News: Transfer of the year! Nuri Şahin is now a global giant…

#Breaking #News #Transfer #year #Nuri #Şahin #global #giant..

Nuri Şahin’s biggest dream came true. After his successful time in Antalya, the Turkish coach was transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he played for a long time.

Antalyaspor’s coach Nuri Şahin reached an agreement on every issue with Borussia Dortmund, which competes in the Bundesliga.

Accordingly, Nuri Şahin will work as a coach for Borussia Dortmund, the club where he started playing football, until the end of the season. In the meantime, Şahin will receive his pro license and will assume the position of coach of the team in the next 4 years, replacing Edin Terzic.

HE GIVEN UP HIS RECEIVABLES

Nuri Şahin, who agreed with Borussia Dortmund, also gave up his accumulated receivables from Antalyaspor.

From his first professional years in Dortmund, where he grew up in the youth infrastructure…

Nuri Şahin, who experienced the joy of championship when his club declared the Bundesliga championship two weeks before the end of the league, achieved the most important success of his career at that time.

The football player, who was one of the most important trump cards of his team on the way to Borussia’s league championship, scored 6 goals and made 8 assists in 30 league matches throughout the season. Nuri Şahin was defined as the architect of the championship by his teammates. He was also voted as the best player of the season in a poll among all football players playing in the Bundesliga.

HE WAS COACHING ANTALYASPOR SINCE OCTOBER 5, 2021

Nuri Şahin, who took over Antalyaspor on October 5, 2021, saw 38 wins, 23 draws and 31 defeats in 92 matches during this period. This season, they had 8 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses in 19 matches.

HIS REGRETS ABOUT HIS FOOTBALL SEASON: “WHAT AM I DOING HERE?”

Nuri Şahin was transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid during his football career. In an interview he gave last month, Şahin explained that he went through the most difficult period of his football career in Spain with the following statements:

“As a player, I was sure that I could play for Madrid, I was confident. But this was not enough for Real Madrid. You have to be very strong mentally. I trained with first-class players, but after the injuries, I could not handle the pressure and tension. I was impatient, when I look back, I say I should have been patient. Everyone “He would tell me, ‘You’re in Madrid, you should be happy.’ But that wasn’t enough.” (BILD Interview)

WHO IS NURİ ŞAHİN?

Nuri Şahin was born on September 5, 1988 in Germany. Nuri Şahin, who started his youth career in 1994, played in Borussia Dortmund youth team between 2001-2005. Şahin, who was promoted to the A team in 2005, parted ways with Dortmund in 2011. Nuri Şahin played for Feyenoord, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Werder Bremen and Antalyaspor in his career. Nuri Şahin, who also plays for the National Team, started to coach Antalyaspor in October 2021 and was transferred to Borussia Dortmund after a successful period in the Akdeniz team.

