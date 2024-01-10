BREAKING NEWS WEATHER: Will it continue to snow in Istanbul? Meteorology warned many provinces

#BREAKING #NEWS #WEATHER #continue #snow #Istanbul #Meteorology #warned #provinces

According to the forecasts received from the General Directorate of Meteorology, it is estimated that it will be very cloudy throughout the country and there will be intermittent rain except for the Southern Aegean and Mardin areas.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Precipitation is expected to be seen as rain and showers in the Northern Aegean coasts, Mediterranean, Black Sea coasts, Southeastern Anatolia, Malatya and Elazığ surroundings, and in the form of sleet and snow in other places that receive rainfall. It is estimated that precipitation will be heavy locally in the highlands of the eastern Marmara Sea, the Eastern Mediterranean and the east of Çanakkale, the north of Balıkesir, the east of Antalya, the highlands of Bolu and Düzce, Rize, Artvin, Kilis, Gaziantep and Şanlıurfa. Of the wind; It is expected to blow strongly and occasionally as a storm (50-90 km/h) from the north and northeast directions in Marmara. There is an avalanche danger in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea Region and the east of Eastern Anatolia.

The air temperature is expected to remain around seasonal norms in the northwestern parts of the country and 2-4 degrees above normal in other places. It is estimated that the wind will generally blow from the north and will occasionally blow in moderate strength.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Driver support for motorcyclists trying to cross the 15 July Martyrs Bridge Driver support for motorcyclists trying to cross the 15 July Martyrs Bridge View News

SCHOOLS WERE CLOSED IN 3 PROVINCES

In the statement made by Tekirdağ Provincial Directorate of National Education, it was stated that according to meteorological reports, education will be suspended tomorrow in some districts due to adverse weather conditions.

In the statement, “Education and training were suspended for 1 day in all public and private schools in Süleymanpaşa, Malkara, Muratlı, Ergene and Hayrabolu districts on Wednesday, January 10, and for 1 day for our students within the scope of transported education in Şarköy district on Wednesday, January 10.” expressions were used.

Çanakkale-Biga highway was closed to transportation due to snowfall. Snowfall in Çanakkale! Bosphorus is closed to transit ships View News

EDIRNE

District governorships in Edirne’s İpsala, Enez, Uzunköprü and Keşan districts announced in their statement on their social media accounts that education in primary and secondary schools will be suspended tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions.

CANAKKALE

In the statement made by the Çanakkale Governorship on the subject, “According to the evaluation of the latest meteorological data received, it is considered that adverse weather conditions may cause disruption in transportation, on Wednesday, 10.01.2024, to the Directorate of National Education in the City Center and Ezine, Bayramiç, Yenice, Çan, Eceabat and Biga districts. “In all public and private educational institutions, education has been suspended for 1 day.” statements were included.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

ISKI announced! İSKİ announced the latest situation in Istanbul’s dams! Latest situation in Istanbul’s dams View the News

NEW WARNING FOR ISTANBUL AND ALL PROVINCES

CNN Türk Meteorology Advisor Prof. Dr. Orhan Şen said, “Today, there is precipitation in the country generally in the form of sleet. Heavy rain in the Eastern Mediterranean, Antalya, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa. There is snowfall in the east of Çanakkale, the north of Balıkesir, the highlands of Bolu and Düzce, Rize and Artvin. The wind will blow at storm speed in northern Marmara.

Prof. Dr. Şen said, “It is raining in Istanbul today. The western parts of the European side are sleet and the higher parts are snowy, the temperature is 5 degrees. The wind will blow from the north wind at storm speed in some places. There will be no rain in the evening. There is no rain tomorrow. The temperature is 4 degrees with light snowfall on Friday evening and Saturday.

‘Diploma’ tension in the air! Statement from Mikdat Kadıoğlu regarding Kerem Ökten’s claim: ‘Diploma’ tension in the air! Statement from Mikdat Kadıoğlu regarding Kerem Ökten’s claim View the News

YELLOW ALERT FOR 8 CITIES

Meteorology issued a yellow code warning for “Bilecik, Bolu, Bursa, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Yalova, Düzce” today.

SNOWFALL IN ISTANBUL

The snowfall, which increased its effect in the morning hours in Çatalca Elbasan District, turned the roofs of the houses and the roads white. Snowfall, which has started again in Beylikdüzü, continues to increase its effect from time to time. The slushy snowfall did not cause any adverse effects on traffic.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

The expected weather conditions and the highest temperatures of the day in some provinces are as follows:

Ankara: Partly and very cloudy, intermittent rain, occasional sleet, snowfall in the higher parts 4

Istanbul: Partly and very cloudy, intermittent rain, sleet in the western parts of the European side and snow in the higher elevations 5

Izmir: Partly and very cloudy, with showers this morning 9

Adana: Partly and very cloudy, occasionally strong, with intermittent showers and thunderstorms 14

Antalya: Partly and very cloudy, with occasional showers and thunderstorms, sometimes strong in the east. 17

Samsun: Mostly cloudy, intermittent rain and showers 8

Trabzon: Very cloudy, with intermittent rain and showers, sleet in the inner parts and snow in the higher elevations. 10

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

Erzurum: Partly and very cloudy, with snow 3

Diyarbakır: Partly and very cloudy, with intermittent rain at night 8