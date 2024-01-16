BREAKING NEWS: Will snow come to Istanbul again, when will it fall?

#BREAKING #NEWS #snow #Istanbul #fall

According to the latest evaluations, it is estimated that the country will be partly and very cloudy in general, and other regions, except the southeast of Eastern Anatolia, will be rainy.

According to the estimates received from the General Directorate of Meteorology; Snow in the heights of the Western and Eastern Black Sea Region, Toroslar region and Eastern Anatolia, and rain and showers in other places, east of Antalya, Kaş, Finike and Demre districts, western districts of Mersin, Izmir, Aydın, Manisa, Muğla. It is expected to be very strong and severe in the western districts of Balıkesir and Balıkesir, in the Western Black Sea Region (except Sinop), in the south of Çanakkale, and in time around Balıkesir, Bursa, Bilecik, Sakarya, Antalya center, east of Adana, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kahramanmaraş. It is estimated that there will be haze and occasional fog in the central and eastern parts of the country. There is an avalanche danger in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea Region and in the north and east of Eastern Anatolia.

It is estimated that air temperatures will increase in the northern and southern parts (4-6 degrees) and there will be no significant change in other places. The wind is generally light from the south and southwest directions, occasionally moderate; It is expected to blow strongly (50-80 kilometers per hour) in the inner parts of the Marmara and Aegean and the Central Black Sea.

YELLOW AND ORANGE ALARM IN 25 CITIES

Adana, Amasya, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bolu, Bursa, Çanakkale, Çorum, Giresun, Hatay, Mersin, İzmir, Kastamonu, Manisa, Kahramanmaraş, Muğla, Ordu, Rize, Samsun, Sinop, Tokat, Trabzon, Karabük, Osmaniye

According to the current map published by Meteorology, heavy rain is expected on Friday and snowfall on Sunday and Monday in Istanbul. However, the map may change.

“THERE IS RAIN IN THE ENTIRE COUNTRY”

CNN TÜRK Meteorology Advisor Prof. Dr. Orhan Şen said, “Today, Tuesday, there is rain throughout the country. Precipitation is in the form of snow in Eastern Anatolia, Taurus Mountains and Abant Bolu. Other regions are rainy. It is severe in the morning hours in Izmir, Aydın and Muğla. It is strong in the eastern districts of Antalya. Wind Central and Western Black Sea Coastal Aegean Marmara south southwest strong

Today it is rainy in Istanbul and it is 14 degrees. The rain won’t last until the evening. 16 degrees with heavy rain in Izmir until noon. The rain won’t last until the evening. Ankara rainy 10 degrees. Severe evenings continue in the eastern and western districts of Antalya. 15 degree”

‘TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BY 10-12 DEGREES’

Rain is leaving the west. The rain in Istanbul and Izmir will lose its effect by noon. The evening will continue in Antalya. There is no significant rainfall until Friday. On Friday, temperatures in the west will rise to 18-22 degrees and there will be thunderstorms in Marmara.

On Saturday, cold air will descend from central Europe, reducing temperatures by 10-12 degrees. Snow will be seen in Marmara, Inner Aegean, Black Sea and Central Anatolia.

Snow will come to the door of Istanbul on Saturday evening, let’s see if it can open the door.

The expected weather conditions and the highest temperatures of the day in some provinces are as follows:

Ankara: Partly and very cloudy, with intermittent rain 10

Istanbul: Partly and very cloudy, with intermittent rain and showers until the evening hours 14

Izmir: Partly and very cloudy, with showers 16 (Rainfalls are expected to be very strong and severe, being local.)

Adana: Partly cloudy, with rain and showers 14 (Rainfall is expected to be heavy in the east.)

Antalya: Partly cloudy, with rain and showers 17 (Rainfalls are very strong and heavy in the eastern districts and Kaş, Finike, Demre districts, Strong in central districts It is estimated that there will be mixed rain and snow in the Toroslar location.)

Samsun: Partly and very cloudy, with intermittent rain and showers 17

Trabzon: Partly and very cloudy, with intermittent rain and showers 16

Erzurum: Partly and very cloudy, with intermittent snowfall 2

Diyarbakır: Partly and very cloudy, with intermittent rain 9