[Breaking News]The government approves design changes for ground improvement in the first time in history, construction of Henoko new base – Ryukyu Shimpo Digital

Public date: December 28, 2023 10:57 Update date: December 28, 2023: 10:57

U.S. military Camp Schwab coast where construction work is being carried out for the new Henoko base.Oura Bay in the back = Nago City on the 18th (photographed by Masahiro Ogawa using a small drone) Author of this article: Ryukyu Shimposha

[Tokyo]On the morning of the 28th, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Tetsuo Saito approved an application for design changes submitted by the Ministry of Defense on behalf of Okinawa Prefecture regarding the construction of a new base in Henoko, Nago City in conjunction with the relocation of the U.S. military’s Futenma Air Base. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced this. It will now be possible to begin work to improve the soft ground on the Oura Bay side. This is the first time that the national government has executed a disciplinary action on behalf of a prefecture based on the Local Autonomy Act.

On the morning of the 28th, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Saito prepared a letter of approval stating that it would be approved within the ministry, and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism officials delivered it directly to Okinawa Defense Bureau officials who visited the ministry. The details of the approval were not made public. After receiving approval, the Ministry of Defense plans to begin construction on the Oura Bay side as early as January 12 next year.

The government had requested the prefecture to approve changes to add ground improvement work to the design for the construction of the new base, taking into account the spread of soft ground on the ocean floor of Oura Bay, but the request was not approved due to litigation and other reasons. I wasn’t getting it. Filed an action on behalf of the prefecture to request approval on behalf of the prefecture. On the 20th of this month, the Fukuoka High Court’s Naha branch issued a ruling ordering the prefecture to approve the design changes, but Governor Denny Tamashiro did not approve. Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Saito notified the prefecture on the 26th that the proxy execution would be carried out on the 28th.

Meanwhile, the prefecture appealed to the Supreme Court on the 27th. Since the effects of the proxy execution will continue even after the appeal is filed, the Ministry of Defense is expected to continue construction work on the Oura Bay side from January next year in parallel with the trial. If the prefecture wins the Supreme Court ruling, it will have to stop construction based on the design changes.

On the morning of the 28th, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Saito released a comment saying, “On behalf of the governor of Okinawa Prefecture, we have approved the application for land reclamation change approval from the Okinawa Defense Bureau.”