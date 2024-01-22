BREAKING OTP Bank has reportedly agreed to sell its Romanian unit to Banca Transilvania

#BREAKING #OTP #Bank #reportedly #agreed #sell #Romanian #unit #Banca #Transilvania

OTP Bank, Hungary’s largest lender, is on track to sell its Romanian unit to Banca Transilvania SA in the first quarter, according to people familiar with the discussions, Bloomberg writes.

A deal could be announced soon, two sources said, while a third said the deal would be announced before the end of the first quarter.

OTP and Banca Transilvania, Romania’s biggest lender, moved closer to a deal after their chief executives met last week, according to the people.

Discussions have been ongoing since the end of last year, when Banca Transilvania emerged as the last remaining bidder in talks to acquire the unit.

The brokerage firm Concorde, based in Budapest, valued the transaction at 350 million euros.

OTP and Transilvania Bank representatives refused to comment.

OTP, which has become one of the largest banks in Central and Eastern Europe after a series of acquisitions, has decided to sell its Romanian business as part of a strategy to divest units with a smaller market share.

It is the latest bank deal to be made in Romania, which is on a buying spree as Western European lenders seek to expand into the region to take advantage of relatively faster economic growth in a country that has managed to avoid recession.

In October, UniCredit SpA agreed to buy the local unit of Alpha Bank, along with a stake in the Greek lender.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is also in the process of acquiring First Bank in Romania from its private equity owner.