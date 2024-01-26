Breaking: out-of-control vehicle runs over eleven people in Luanda –

Eleven people were taken to the Américo do Boa Vida hospital, on the morning of this Monday, 22nd, after being run over by a citizen, in the São Paulo area, in Luanda, whose driver, according to eyewitnesses contacted by the Kianda’s Mailis supposedly a member of the National Police.

They reveal that after he ran over citizens, when he got out of the car to get rid of the population, he fired several shots into the air.

So far, according to this newspaper, of the eleven citizens, none have lost their lives. We tried to contact the Police in Luanda, but at the time of writing this article we had no success.

