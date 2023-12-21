#BREAKING #Premier #Energy #buys #CEZ #Sale

Premier Energy, supplier and distributor of natural gas in Romania, has acquired the company CEZ Vânzare, owned by Macquarie Asset Management and with a portfolio of 1.4 million customers, according to a press release.

According to the press release, CEZ Vânzare will be rebranded with the name of the new owner. The interest shown by the new shareholder validates both the importance that the Premier Energy company, owned by the investment fund Emma Capital, has acquired in the ten years since it has been active on the Romanian market, as well as its potential to develop the local profile market.

“We have a business that expands both organically and through acquisitions and mergers, and our goal is vertical integration. Therefore, the acquisition of CEZ Vânzare creates synergies in our group and complements our portfolio,” said Jose Garza, CEO of Premier Energy.

According to the company, CEZ Vânzare’s strategy will remain focused on the supply of electricity and natural gas and closely aligned with the needs of our customers. The transaction and change of ownership will have no impact on the contractual provisions between the company and its customers, employees, suppliers or partners. Also, the CEZ Sales team and contact details remain unchanged in the coming period.

In 2022, the largest electricity producer in Romania, Hidroelectrica, wanted to submit an offer to take over the energy supplier CEZ Vânzare, according to a report of the Supervisory Board published on the company’s website. In 2020, the investment fund Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) bought the main Romanian assets of the Czechs from CEZ.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) is one of the world’s leading alternative asset managers. As of September 30, 2020, MIRA manages approximately €125 billion in assets that are essential to the sustainable development of economies and communities, including 147 portfolio businesses, approximately 500 real estate properties and 4.8 million hectares of agricultural land. MIRA has in its investment portfolio 12.5 GW of renewable energy capacity and 200,000 kilometers of electricity distribution networks in Australia, Austria, Finland, Spain and the United States of America.

MIRA is part of Macquarie Asset Management, the asset management arm of Macquarie Group, a financial group that provides clients with asset management and financing, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions for debt, equity and commodities. Founded in 1969, Macquarie has 16,356 employees in 31 markets.