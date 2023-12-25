Breaking Records, China Experiences Longest Cold Wave in History

#Breaking #Records #China #Experiences #Longest #Cold #Wave #History

Beijing, China, recorded the longest cold wave since it was previously recorded in 1951. The cold temperatures and snowfall in Beijing came as other places began to ease.

Reported by CNN, Monday (25/12/2023), based on a report by state media Beijing Daily, the temperature recorded at the Nanjiao weather station in Beijing rose above zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday afternoon for the first time in several days.

“Since the temperature first dropped below zero degrees on December 11, the temperature has remained below that line for more than 300 hours,” wrote the Beijing Daily, reported by CNN.

It is known that a cold wave swept across much of China this month, pushing heating capacity in several cities in northern China to the limit.

Henan Province in central China has experienced multiple system failures.

In the city of Jiaozuo, heating was partially halted following a dysfunction at the Wanfang power plant on Friday. The problem was resolved on Saturday and heating was expected to resume on Sunday evening, according to the city’s official newspaper, Jiaozuo Daily.

Two other cities in the province, Puyang and Pingdingshan, have suspended heating in most government buildings and state-owned enterprises since Friday to “prioritize limited heating resources for hospitals, schools and residential buildings,” according to a statement from the government these two cities.

The cold weather in the capital Beijing started a few days ago and has caused problems in the city’s metro system.

Hundreds of passengers, dozens of whom suffered broken bones, were rushed to hospital in Beijing earlier this month after two trains collided on a busy metro line during snowy conditions, the city’s transport authority said.

Frigid temperatures also hampered rescue efforts after this month’s deadly earthquake in northwestern Gansu province.

