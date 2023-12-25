Breaking Records, China Experiences Longest Cold Wave in History

#Breaking #Records #China #Experiences #Longest #Cold #Wave #History

Jakarta

Beijing, China, recorded the longest cold wave since it was previously recorded in 1951. The cold temperatures and snowfall in Beijing came as other places began to ease.

Reported by CNN, Monday (25/12/2023), based on a report by state media Beijing Daily, the temperature recorded at the Nanjiao weather station in Beijing rose above zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday afternoon for the first time in several days.

“Since the temperature first dropped below zero degrees on December 11, the temperature has remained below that line for more than 300 hours,” wrote the Beijing Daily, reported by CNN.

It is known that a cold wave swept across much of China this month, pushing heating capacity in several cities in northern China to the limit.

Henan Province in central China has experienced multiple system failures.

In the city of Jiaozuo, heating was partially halted following a dysfunction at the Wanfang power plant on Friday. The problem was resolved on Saturday and heating was expected to resume on Sunday evening, according to the city’s official newspaper, Jiaozuo Daily.

Two other cities in the province, Puyang and Pingdingshan, have suspended heating in most government buildings and state-owned enterprises since Friday to “prioritize limited heating resources for hospitals, schools and residential buildings,” according to a statement from the government these two cities.

The cold weather in the capital Beijing started a few days ago and has caused problems in the city’s metro system.

Hundreds of passengers, dozens of whom suffered broken bones, were rushed to hospital in Beijing earlier this month after two trains collided on a busy metro line during snowy conditions, the city’s transport authority said.

Also Read:  Biden's description of Xi Jinping as a dictator is “extremely erroneous” - China -

Frigid temperatures also hampered rescue efforts after this month’s deadly earthquake in northwestern Gansu province.

(yld/idn)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Young farmers in successful business: It started with 32 chickens!
Young farmers in successful business: It started with 32 chickens!
Posted on
Four games – including two derbies
Four games – including two derbies
Posted on
Which foods are most beneficial for the intestines? Here are those foods…
Which foods are most beneficial for the intestines? Here are those foods…
Posted on
[단독] Ministry of National Defense, all praise for Syngman Rhee… “Stop communism with insight and determination”
[단독] Ministry of National Defense, all praise for Syngman Rhee… “Stop communism with insight and determination”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News