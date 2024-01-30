BREAKING Romania ended 2023 with a budget deficit of 5.68% of the Gross Domestic Product, only slightly lower than the previous year

#BREAKING #Romania #ended #budget #deficit #Gross #Domestic #Product #slightly #previous #year

Romania ended the year 2023 with a budget deficit of 5.68% of the Gross Domestic Product, only slightly reduced compared to the deficit of 5.76% of the GDP recorded in the previous year, although, still in terms of value, the deficit between revenues and expenses increased to 89.90 billion lei, from 80.77 billion lei in 2022.

Income

Total revenues amounted to 521.45 billion lei in 2023, increasing by 13.3% (year/year). Their dynamics were mainly supported by the evolution of receipts from European funds, salary and income tax and insurance contributions. Favorable, but more moderate, developments were also recorded in the case of VAT revenues, profit tax and non-fiscal revenues.

Proceeds from payroll and income tax totaled 40.41 billion lei, registering an increase of 19.9% ​​(year/year), determined by the increase in receipts from tax on pension income (41.8%) and dividend tax (32,3%), the receipts related to the single declaration also recording a positive dynamic of 11.8%. At the same time, the income from payroll tax registered an advance of 11.2%, below the evolution of the wage fund in the economy (15.6%), the dynamics of this category of receipts being influenced by i) the expansion in the agricultural sector and the food industry of the facility granted to construction workers, ii) by the new fiscal measures regarding the modification of personal deductions introduced by OG no. 16/2022, iii) the non-taxation of the amount of 200 lei/month for employees who receive the minimum gross salary, iv) the increase of the minimum gross salary per country and v) the modification of the regulations on fiscal facilities for employees who carry out activities of creating computer programs (Law no 296/2023).

Insurance contributions registered 158.66 billion lei, increasing by 13.4% (year/year). As in the case of the payroll tax, their dynamics was below the evolution of the wage fund in the economy, as an effect i) of the expansion in the agricultural sector and the food industry of the facility granted to construction workers, according to Law no. 135/2022, ii) of the measure regarding the cessation of payment of CASS for pension incomes greater than 4,000 lei and the return, starting from March 1, 2023, of the amount withheld as CASS from pension incomes (budgetary effect of -0 .7 billion lei), iii) of the non-inclusion in the monthly base for calculating mandatory social contributions of the amount of 200 lei/month for employees who receive the gross minimum wage per country, iv) respectively of the amendment of the regulations regarding the tax facilities granted to employees in the construction sector , agricultural, food industry and computer program creation activities.

Proceeds from profit tax totaled 29.13 billion lei, recording an increase of 9.2% (year/year), supported by the advance of income tax from economic agents (12.1%) and from commercial banks (13.5% ), but mitigated by the redirection of -0.8 billion lei from the profit tax for sponsoring and/or acts of patronage or the granting of private scholarships (according to Law no. 322/2021).

Net proceeds from TVA registered 104.33 billion lei, increasing by 10.9% (year/year). Compared to the dynamics recorded last year, in 2023 a more moderate evolution of this income category is noted, explained both by the deceleration of the relevant macroeconomic base (and against the background of a high base effect related to the previous year), and by the increase in VAT refunds with 8.2%, compared to the level reimbursed in the same period last year (30.3 billion lei in 2023, compared to 28.0 billion lei in 2022).

Revenue from excise duties totaled 37.26 billion lei, recording a 5.5% increase compared to last year’s level. In the structure, the proceeds from excise duties for products from tobacco registered an advance of 10.4% (also influenced by the increase in excise duty on cigarettes from April 1, 2023), while the dynamics of receipts from excise duties for products energy became positive (1.1%), against the background of the favorable evolution recorded in December (+23.3%). The monthly evolution of excise revenue generally shows a higher volatility, determined by the economic operators’ policy of fiscal warehousing of excisable products.

INCOME nefiscale totaled 42.66 billion lei, recording an advance of 7.5% (year/year), supported by the receipts from dividends and the amounts from the sale of greenhouse gas emissions certificates. On the other hand, there was a decrease in the receipts from royalties – against the background of the downward evolution of energy prices, respectively of payments from the net revenues of the NBR

Amounts reimbursed by the European Union on account of payments made and donations they totaled 67.71 billion lei, increasing by 39.8% (year/year).

Costs

The expenses of the general consolidated budget in the amount of 611.35 billion lei increased in nominal terms by 13.0% compared to the previous year. Expressed as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product, expenditures for the year 2023 maintained their weight at the level of 38.6% of GDP.

Personnel expenses totaled 132.7 billion lei, up 12.8% compared to the previous year. Expressed as a share of GDP, personnel expenses maintained their share at 8.4% of GDP.

Expenditure on goods and services were 77.16 billion lei, an increase of 6.5% compared to 2022. An increase is reflected in local budgets, respectively 3.3% compared to the previous year, as well as in the budget of the Single National Health Social Insurance Fund of 17.1% for the settlement of drugs with and without personal contribution and drugs used in national health programs.

Interest expense were 30.62 billion lei, 1.53 billion lei more than the previous year, respectively 5.2% compared to the previous year.

Social assistance spending were 191.01 billion lei, an increase of 9.6% compared to the previous year. The evolution of social assistance expenses was mainly influenced by the increase from January 1, 2023, of the pension point by 12.5%, in accordance with the provisions of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 168/2022 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures , the extension of some deadlines, as well as for the modification and completion of some normative acts, respectively from 1,586 lei to 1,785 lei, of the level of social allowance for pensioners (minimum pension) from 1,000 lei to 1,125 lei, for the granting of financial aid to pensioners of the public system of pensions, pensioners from the state military pension system and beneficiaries of rights provided by special laws paid by territorial pension houses/sectoral pension houses whose monthly income is less than or equal to 3,000 lei, as well as the granting of the – the 13th compensation for people with disabilities in the form of a compensatory compensation.

The social assistance expenses were also influenced by the payments from the state budget to compensate the bills related to the consumption of electricity and natural gas, respectively for the year 2023, they were in the amount of 4.50 billion lei, as well as by the increase in the allowances state for children starting January 1, 2023.

Subsidy spending were 18.01 billion lei, mainly, this amount represents subsidies for passenger transport, for supporting agricultural producers, as well as

for the compensation scheme for the consumption of electricity and natural gas by non-household consumers (6.05 billion lei) which represents 33.58% of the total subsidies.