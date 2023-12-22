BREAKING Romania signs a 328 million euro air defense contract with Rheinmetall

#BREAKING #Romania #signs #million #euro #air #defense #contract #Rheinmetall

Romania has signed a €328 million contract with Rheinmetall AG to overhaul the country’s air defense artillery systems, the German arms manufacturer announced in a press release on Friday.

As part of the agreement, Rheinmetall will supply four systems as well as training, spare parts and other services. Two systems are to be delivered in the next two years, and another two within three years.

This marks Rheinmetall’s first major order in Romania, the company stated in a press release.

“This first substantial order from the Romanian government expands our footprint in Central Europe. It also underlines Rheinmetall’s role as a leading supplier of ground-based air defense systems. In addition, the order will strengthen the defensive capabilities of the EU and NATO on the eastern flank of Europe, which we are very pleased about,” says Armin Papperger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG. In Satu Mare, in Romania, close to the country’s borders with Ukraine and Hungary, Rheinmetall has already been operating a service center for several months, where it provides maintenance and service for military vehicles.

Each of the ordered systems includes a fire control system called the Oerlikon Skymaster TLCN, a tracking radar called the X-Band Tactical Acquisition Radar 3D (X-TAR3D), six 35 mm guns called the GDF009 TREO Oerlikon Twin Guns, and two trucks to carry the fire control system and tracking radar.

Rheinmetall said in April it was building a military maintenance and logistics center in Satu Mare, Romania, to maintain weapons used for the war in Ukraine.