BREAKING USR Senator Anca Dragu, appointed governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Moldova / She took the oath to obtain Moldovan citizenship on Friday

#BREAKING #USR #Senator #Anca #Dragu #appointed #governor #National #Bank #Republic #Moldova #oath #obtain #Moldovan #citizenship #Friday

USR Senator Anca Dragu, former Minister of Finance in Romania, was appointed governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Moldova.

Update Ora 17.20: Anca Dragu was appointed as governor of the National Bank of Moldova (BNM). A draft decision stipulating this was approved by the Parliament with 58 votes, reports zdg.md.

Update Ora 16.40: The decree was published on the website of the Presidency of the Republic of Moldova by which the senator of the Save Romania Union (USR) from Bucharest, Anca Dragu, proposed for the position of governor of the National Bank of Moldova (BNM), was granted the citizenship of the Republic of Moldova, reports zdg.md.

The decree was signed by the head of state on the day when the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Octavian Armașu, was dismissed from office.

Update Ora 15.00: Anca Dragu, proposed by the Parliament for the position of governor of the National Bank of Moldova (BNM), obtained the citizenship of the Republic of Moldova. The information was confirmed by Adriana Vlas, PAS spokeswoman, for NewsMaker.

Anca Dragu took the oath to obtain the citizenship of the Republic of Moldova on Friday morning, according to G4Media information.

According to the regulation regarding the NBM, a person who holds the citizenship of the Republic of Moldova, has higher education, enjoys a good reputation can apply for the position of member of the Supervisory Board or the Executive Committee. In the same way, the candidate must not have, in the last 5 years, entries regarding the negative result of the professional integrity test in the record regarding professional integrity.

The original news: The President of the Parliament from Chisinau, Igor Grosu, announced that he will propose Anca Dragu for this position, in the Parliament session on December 22. The announcement comes just one day after Octavian Armașu was dismissed by the Legislature from the position of head of the central bank, reports newsmaker.md.

“Today, in the plenary session of the Parliament, I will propose Anca Dragu for the position of governor of the National Bank of Moldova. (…) I have every confidence that Anca Dragu will build an independent and integrated National Bank of Moldova”, announced Igor Grosu.

According to the head of the Legislature, Anca Dragu has “important” experience in the financial-banking sector and in public policies and EU accession. According to him, Anca Dragu worked for more than 15 years within the National Bank of Romania and the International Monetary Fund and was Minister of Public Finance in the Government of Romania. In 2020, she was elected president of the Romanian Senate.

The leader of USR, Cătălin Drula, is convinced that Anca Dragu will make her contribution to the European path of the Republic of Moldova

“I am proud of this performance of our colleague and it is a new proof of the professionalism she has demonstrated throughout her entire career. I am convinced that Anca will make its contribution to the European path of the Republic of Moldova, especially in the context in which the European Council recently decided to open the accession negotiations of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union”, said Cătălin Drula, president of USR, quoted in a party press release.

He states that USR will continue to support the partners across the Prut. “The place of the Republic of Moldova is in Europe next to Romania.”

Anca Dragu is USR senator from Bucharest and vice-president in the USR National Office. She was the first female president of the Senate, at the proposal of USR.

An economist by profession, Anca Dragu was Minister of Finance in the technocratic government, between November 2015 and January 2017.

Anca Dragu holds a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in Economics from the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, a master’s degree in Public Policy and EU Accession, graduated from the National School of Political and Administrative Studies in Bucharest and attended various programs at the University Georgetown, Central and Eastern Europe Fellowship Program and George Washington University, Washington DC.

Anca Dragu has acquired experience during the 27 years of professional activity both at the national and international level in the public and private environment. He was an economic analyst in the General Directorate for Economic and Financial Affairs of the European Commission, after a 12-year experience in the office of the International Monetary Fund in Bucharest, he worked as an economist in the National Bank of Romania.