Breakthrough in Environmentally Friendly Carbon Synthesis from Biomass

#Breakthrough #Environmentally #Friendly #Carbon #Synthesis #Biomass

South Tangerang – BRIN Public Relations. Carbon, as a material that has various types, has become an integral part of many equipment such as optical and electronic equipment, and is also used as a catalysis material. In the field of catalysis, carbon materials are increasingly becoming the main choice to replace free metals.

Researcher at the Advanced Chemical Research Center – National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Wiyanti Fransisca Simanullang, highlighted the significant shift from the use of metals in the field of catalysis, at the ORNAMAT series 41 scientific research and innovation meeting forum, Tuesday (09/01) online.

His latest research shows a method for synthesizing 3D nano-crystalline graphitic carbon from biomass via electrochemistry at room temperature. This research, funded by the Second Century Fund-Chulalongkorn University from 2022 to 2023, promises a significant breakthrough in the development of carbon materials.

“The use of metals has now greatly reduced, making carbon materials the main focus of development. The carbon resulting from this research can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become a promising new catalyst material,” said Wiyanti.

According to him, the current synthesis methods require a lot of energy, so they are less efficient and not environmentally friendly. Therefore, this research aims to find a method that is more environmentally friendly and minimizes energy consumption.

“In this research, we developed a new method from simple materials using an electrochemical process at room temperature. Continuing previous research to convert carbon dioxide into useful chemicals using more environmentally friendly raw materials,” explained Wiyanti.

The synthesis process is carried out by using electricity to deposit silver on the surface of a copper sheet with a voltage of -1.1 volts for 20 seconds. After that, the drying process was carried out at room temperature overnight without using inert gas.

The silver-coated copper sheet is then used as a positive electrode, to precipitate carbon from dissolved carbohydrates, with the help of hydrogen peroxide.

“Based on previous research, we found that carbohydrates, especially fructose and glucose, can be used to produce carbon. The research results show that the carbon deposition rate reaches almost 90% using fructose,” he explained.

The use of various analytical techniques, such as SEM-EDX, Raman, and GI-XRD instruments, shows that carbon was successfully deposited on the copper sheet. XPS and Raman spectra analysis also showed that the type of carbon compound produced was graphite, which is one of the most stable and versatile forms of carbon.

The importance of hydrogen peroxide in this process is also revealed through electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, which shows its important role as a hydrogen abstractor to enable the carbon formation process.

This research paves the way for the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly synthesis methods to produce high-quality carbon materials from biomass.

“We hope that this development will contribute positively in various applications, especially as an innovative catalyst in various industries,” he said on behalf of the Photochemistry and Catalysis Research Group. (hrd/ ed: adl, aps)