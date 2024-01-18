Breakthrough in the fight against liver cancer?

#Breakthrough #fight #liver #cancer

By: Judith Braun

Liver cancer is one of the ten most common causes of cancer-related death worldwide. Scientists have developed a new technique to combat the tumor.

Michigan – Common treatments for cancer include radiation and chemotherapy. However, scientists at the University of Michigan may have achieved a breakthrough in the fight against cancer. They researched a new treatment method and were successful: in an experiment, they were able to destroy liver tumors in rats using ultrasound waves. For cancer patients, this could mean new hope for a cure.

Tumor destroyed with ultrasound: breakthrough in the fight against cancer?

Scientists developed a new technique to fight liver cancer. (Symbolic image) © Science Photo Library via www.imago-images.de

In contrast to other forms of cancer, liver cancer has occurred less frequently in Germany in the past. However, the number of cases has doubled in the last 35 years, with men becoming ill two to three times more often than women. This emerges from a report by the “German Cancer Society”. For example, belly fat can be a risk factor for liver cancer.

Since in seven out of ten diseases the cancer is only discovered in advanced stages, the chances of recovery in these cases are poor. Accordingly, liver cancer is one of the ten most common causes of cancer-related death worldwide and in the USA. However, a study by researchers at the University of Michigan now offers hope.

Scientists develop new technology to treat liver cancer

They developed a technique that could improve the results of treatments for cancer and neurological diseases. Using non-invasive ultrasound waves, they were able to render liver tumors harmless in rats. By destroying up to 75 percent of the liver tumor, the rats’ immune system managed to destroy the remains itself and prevent further spread in more than 80 percent of the animals. Zhen Xu, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Michigan and corresponding author of the study, explained: “Even if we don’t target the entire tumor, we can still cause tumor regression and also reduce the risk of future metastases.”

Histotripsy: How ultrasound technology can destroy tumors

Typically, typical ultrasound waves are used to create images of the inside of the body. In so-called histotripsy, as the treatment of liver cancer is called, non-invasive ultrasound waves are now used to mechanically destroy the tissue with millimeter precision. Using a transducer, microbubbles are created in the affected tissue. These expand and collapse quickly, breaking down the structure of the tumor and killing cancer cells. The procedure does not have the harmful side effects that often occur with common types of treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation.

At the moment, the novel technique is already being used in the USA and Europe as part of a human liver cancer study. The research group’s hope is that their “findings from this study will motivate future preclinical and clinical histotripsy investigations toward the ultimate goal of clinical introduction of histotripsy treatment for liver cancer patients.” Incidentally, the treatment of lung cancer could soon be facilitated by a new drug . There is also hope for colon cancer: the development of mRNA vaccines against Corona could soon also benefit cancer patients.

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.