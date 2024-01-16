Breakthrough in the treatment of stomach and esophageal cancer

Patients with adenocarcinoma of the stomach or the esophageal-gastric junction appear to respond well to treatment consisting of a combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy prior to surgery. This is evident from a small-scale study by the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek.

In the phase II PANDA study, 20 patients with this form of cancer received the combination therapy. We started with 1 course of atezolizumab, followed by 4 courses of atezolizumab together with chemotherapy. In 14 of the 20 patients, the tumor responded very well to the treatment.

In 9 people the tumor had even completely disappeared. After almost 4 years, most patients whose tumors had shrunk were still cancer-free. The treatment was well tolerated, with mainly mild side effects and only a small percentage of more serious side effects.

The researchers also discovered that in patients who responded well to treatment, certain immune cells in the tumor area were very active after the first course of immunotherapy. The presence before the start of treatment may be predictive of the effectiveness of this new treatment. If this is also demonstrated in larger studies, it could help in better selecting patients who benefit from this treatment.

