Breast cancer patient’s back pain was misinterpreted – diagnosis of daughter tumors was delayed

Region Kronoberg has made a Lex Maria notification of an incident where a patient who had previously been operated on for breast cancer had back pain – but two different doctors did not put this in connection with her cancer.

The patient had previously undergone surgery and radiotherapy for breast cancer. During a visit to the chest clinic, the patient mentioned persistent pain in the back, but this was not investigated further. The patient then contacted the reception again and another specialist doctor was consulted, but the complaints were not interpreted as being related to the cancer. Several months later, daughter tumors were diagnosed in the spine, which are now undergoing treatment.

The delay has caused delayed treatment of the tumor disease and unnecessary suffering for the patient.

To prevent what happened from happening again, the clinic has reviewed its routines and taken preventive measures.

The chief physician submits the case to IVO (Inspection for care and care) for assessment according to Lex Maria.

Lex Maria

The care provider must report events that have caused or could have caused a serious injury to the Care Inspectorate (IVO), this rule is called Lex Maria.

According to the provisions of the Patient Safety Act (2010:659)

the health care staff must report risks of health care injuries and events that have caused or could have caused a health care injury to the care provider.

the care provider has an obligation to investigate events in the business that have caused or could have caused a health care injury.

the care provider must report events that have caused or could have caused a serious injury to IVO.

The purpose of the investigation shall be to clarify as far as possible the course of events and which factors influenced it, as well as to provide a basis for decisions on measures that shall have the purpose of preventing similar events from occurring again, or to limit the negative effects of such events if they cannot be completely prevented.

IVO must ensure that reported events, which have led to or could have led to a serious healthcare injury, have been investigated to the necessary extent and that the healthcare provider has taken the measures required to achieve a high level of patient safety.