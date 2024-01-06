Breathtaking spectacle! The famous map from Counter-Strike looks incredible in Unreal Engine 5 – SMARTmania.cz

#Breathtaking #spectacle #famous #map #CounterStrike #incredible #Unreal #Engine #SMARTmania.cz

  • Unreal Engine 5 is one of the most advanced and affordable video game creation tools available
  • This is also confirmed by the remake of the popular cs_italy map from the competitive Counter-Strike shooter

Unreal Engine 5 is one of the most complex video game tools today, as evidenced by, for example, recent unofficial remakes of the legendary shooter Return to Castle Wolfenstein or one of the first parts of the popular skateboarding simulator Tony Hawk’s Underground. It was not for nothing that the creators of The Witcher and the Tomb Raider series chose the same technology for their future projects. However, before their release, we will certainly have a number of other fan projects waiting for us, among which there is no doubt also a great remake of the Italy map from the competitive Counter-Strike shooter.

Picturesque Italy

Behind the successful creation is an artist and 3D environment creation expert known as 雷鸣. He published a video on his YouTube channel that captures the breathtaking reworking of the cs_italy map, the layout of which is certainly known by many players practically by heart, even though it is intended for the not very popular hostage rescue mode. Although the original map received an official improved version last year on the occasion of the release of Counter-Strike 2, visually the recent remake in Unreal Engine 5 significantly surpasses it.

Of course, a fan remake cannot be compared to a full-fledged game from Valve, which must work reliably in all aspects and which is subject to strict optimization requirements. At the very least, it’s an interesting example of what competitive shooters could look like in the future.

Also Read:  The mystery of Anton's missing New Year tip gets tangled up, here's where he was last seen

Expansive Unreal Engine 5

Epic’s developer tools are very popular among creators, especially for their accessibility and wide range of uses. Among the interesting fan projects, in addition to the aforementioned Wolfenstein and Tony Hawk, there is also a great playable remake of the iconic game Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Increasingly, Unreal Engine 5 is also appearing in commercial titles. Worth mentioning, for example, is the brilliant third-person shooter Remnant 2 or the merciless RPG Lords of the Fallen. Next year, the advanced technology will be demonstrated in Hellblade 2 from Microsoft, in the fighter Tekken 8 or in the ambitious action Black Myth: Wukong.

Author of the article

Marek Bartík

Editor of the SMARTmania.cz server and a student from Brno. In addition, a big fan of video games, whose rapid development never ceases to amaze. The world around us flows at such a speed that we often do not have enough time to turn behind it, which makes it imperceptible to us.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO ⟩ “We stayed on the street, waving our hands.” In Old Riga, a taxi driver leaves with cakes worth 400 euros
VIDEO ⟩ “We stayed on the street, waving our hands.” In Old Riga, a taxi driver leaves with cakes worth 400 euros
Posted on
Actor Christian Oliver and his daughters, aged 10 and 12, died in a plane crash
Actor Christian Oliver and his daughters, aged 10 and 12, died in a plane crash
Posted on
The Germans determined the most intelligent cars of 2023. ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
The Germans determined the most intelligent cars of 2023. ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Breathtaking spectacle! The famous map from Counter-Strike looks incredible in Unreal Engine 5 – SMARTmania.cz
Breathtaking spectacle! The famous map from Counter-Strike looks incredible in Unreal Engine 5 – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News