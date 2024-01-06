Breathtaking spectacle! The famous map from Counter-Strike looks incredible in Unreal Engine 5 – SMARTmania.cz

#Breathtaking #spectacle #famous #map #CounterStrike #incredible #Unreal #Engine #SMARTmania.cz

Unreal Engine 5 is one of the most advanced and affordable video game creation tools available

This is also confirmed by the remake of the popular cs_italy map from the competitive Counter-Strike shooter

Unreal Engine 5 is one of the most complex video game tools today, as evidenced by, for example, recent unofficial remakes of the legendary shooter Return to Castle Wolfenstein or one of the first parts of the popular skateboarding simulator Tony Hawk’s Underground. It was not for nothing that the creators of The Witcher and the Tomb Raider series chose the same technology for their future projects. However, before their release, we will certainly have a number of other fan projects waiting for us, among which there is no doubt also a great remake of the Italy map from the competitive Counter-Strike shooter.

Picturesque Italy

Behind the successful creation is an artist and 3D environment creation expert known as 雷鸣. He published a video on his YouTube channel that captures the breathtaking reworking of the cs_italy map, the layout of which is certainly known by many players practically by heart, even though it is intended for the not very popular hostage rescue mode. Although the original map received an official improved version last year on the occasion of the release of Counter-Strike 2, visually the recent remake in Unreal Engine 5 significantly surpasses it.

Of course, a fan remake cannot be compared to a full-fledged game from Valve, which must work reliably in all aspects and which is subject to strict optimization requirements. At the very least, it’s an interesting example of what competitive shooters could look like in the future.

Expansive Unreal Engine 5

Epic’s developer tools are very popular among creators, especially for their accessibility and wide range of uses. Among the interesting fan projects, in addition to the aforementioned Wolfenstein and Tony Hawk, there is also a great playable remake of the iconic game Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Increasingly, Unreal Engine 5 is also appearing in commercial titles. Worth mentioning, for example, is the brilliant third-person shooter Remnant 2 or the merciless RPG Lords of the Fallen. Next year, the advanced technology will be demonstrated in Hellblade 2 from Microsoft, in the fighter Tekken 8 or in the ambitious action Black Myth: Wukong.

