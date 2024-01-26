Bretly D. in addition to murder in Rotterdam, also suspected of strangling a man in Zutphen | Domestic

Jan 26, 2024 at 12:07 pm

In addition to the murder of Rotterdam psychiatrist Jean van Griensven, Bretly D. is also charged with attempted manslaughter. He allegedly tried to strangle and injure a man with a knife in Zutphen.

D. allegedly squeezed the victim’s throat with force. The victim realized afterwards “that he was lucky to have survived,” said Petra Breukink, the victim’s lawyer.

The 24-year-old suspect was able to remain out of the hands of the police for days in October. To track him down, his full name and photographs of him were distributed. The police also pointed out that he would be a firearms hazard. Finally, D. was arrested on October 25 in a hotel on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam.

Four days earlier, the victim in Zutphen, a 32-year-old man, raised the alarm. He was allegedly stabbed by fugitive D. During the search for the suspect, the police spoke of a stabbing incident, probably after an argument that got out of hand. There was no report of an attempted strangulation.

Disbelief among the victim and relatives

The trial starts next Wednesday in the Rotterdam court, where the status of the investigation will be discussed. The man from Zutphen will not be present there “to protect himself”, reports his lawyer Breukink.

According to Breukink, the impact of the events on the victim is great. “He is a victim himself, but also has to live with the idea that a murder has been committed in Rotterdam and what that must be like for the surviving relatives. That knowledge is complicated for him, because although he also feels like a victim, it is in contrast to what happened to the psychiatrist. And at the same time he realizes how things could have turned out for him.”

Sébas Diekstra is the lawyer for the surviving relatives of the Rotterdam psychiatrist. He emphasizes that it is “a huge loss” for his clients. Van Griensven was shot dead on October 13. The fire brigade found him after a fire in his home.

D. was sentenced to juvenile detention as a teenager

D.’s lawyer does not want to say anything before the trial. He did say in November that D. was in shock, but that he denies everything and invokes his right to remain silent.

In 2014, D. was sentenced to juvenile detention after stabbing a man in The Hague. The two had previously had sex in the victim’s home. D. was fifteen years old at that time.

D. was in the Teylingereind Forensic Center in Sassenheim and in the De Hartelborgt youth prison in Spijkenisse. There he behaved aggressively and very threateningly towards the group leaders, the court said.

Experts determined at the time that he suffered from a behavioral disorder and threatened personality development.

0:55Play button

Bystander films arrest of fugitive Bretly D. in Amsterdam

