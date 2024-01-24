Brian Rodríguez’s departure to Fiorentina falls apart

From the plate to the mouth the soup fell: the signing of Brian Rodriguez of the America to the Fiorentinasince the Italian club did not respond within the deadline established by the Eagles with the final offer to transfer the Uruguayan and they have closed the option for him to leave.

After days of negotiations, the Coapa team set this Wednesday morning as the deadline to receive the final proposal for Brian, to have time to find a suitable replacement for the team. Jardine before the loss of the charrúa. However, the ‘Fiore’ did not respond.

RECORD was able to know that the América board decided not to extend the deadline for the whole of Serie A so as not to complicate André Jardine’s project this Closing 2024in search of the Bicampeonato.

In addition, the coaching staff asked the high command of the feathered team to be able to enable Rodríguez to take over the visit to Necaxa, after they had reserved him to travel to Juárez today due to his departure that seemed imminent. And with Cabecita Rodríguez’s injury, Jardine needs him.

Thus, the only way in which Rodríguez could still leave is for Fiorentina to return with an extraordinary offer, to pay his termination clause and for America to be unable to do anything. But for now, Brian stays in the Nest.

