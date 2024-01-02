Bridget Maasland predicts Art Rooijakkers’ exit at B&B Vol Liefde

#Bridget #Maasland #predicts #Art #Rooijakkers #exit #Vol #Liefde

The presenter is Artleiding

“There is a new style in, well, in this case, dating programs. But that actually works better. It’s a bit distracting: a presenter. So you want to get to know those people, get to know those characters and see what happens between the two. And not that someone keeps interjecting: ‘How do you feel?’ or: ‘What do you see in him?‘” Bridget thinks that Art is only a distraction and enjoys the fact that she can watch everything without a presenter.

Future vision

Luuk Ikink thinks about the future of Art: “They will soon do the same with Expedition Robinson and then Art will have another program from which he will be taken off.Bridget laughs at this comment and predicts that they will end up as holograms themselves. “But it strikes me that there has really been a shift and that I also like it,” she repeats again.