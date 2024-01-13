bright stars – All the news from Bennekom

#bright #stars #news #Bennekom

In January and February you can also enjoy a beautiful starry sky in the evening. Stars of the constellation Orion shine high in the southern sky. A real winter constellation. At the top left of Orion you see Betelgeuse, the reddish star is one of the most beautiful red stars in the sky, and at the bottom right the color difference is striking with the somewhat bluish Rigel. Rigel’s light traveled to Earth for almost 800 years, so we see the star as it looked during the Middle Ages around 1200. What is striking are the 3 aligned stars in the middle of Orion. Just below these 3 stars, a blurry spot can be seen with the naked eye, the Orion Nebula: a huge cloud of gas and dust, a star factory where hundreds of new stars can be found. High in the southwest, the Pleiades star group is easy to recognize, its shape is reminiscent of the Big Dipper’s saucepan. Sandwiched between Pleiades and Orion is a horizontal ‘V’ of the constellation Taurus with its orange-red main star Aldebaran. Gas planet Jupiter dominates in the west. Above the southeastern horizon is Big Dog with bright Sirius. The Milky Way stretches across the sky, from north to south, and consists of millions of stars (binoculars). And just above the northern horizon star Deneb twinkles. All great to have a good look at in the coming weeks!

For more information, visit www.starwachtlobster.nl.