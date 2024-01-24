Brigit texts her ex again: ‘Why can’t my boyfriend know this?’

#Brigit #texts #boyfriend

“After my divorce, I had an on-again, off-again relationship with Marcel for eight years. Charming, witty, adventurous. We did everything I hadn’t done for years. Festivals, staying awake all night, sex anytime and anywhere. A world opened up for me.

A big mouth, even a bit arrogant, but I could put up with it from him. He was captivated by me for weeks and then gone for days. I received grand declarations of love, but never really a relationship like I wanted. Of course, it didn’t help that he was still married. I waited for years for him to officially come to me, because he really would. Not so.”

“After a lot of talking and even more tears, Marcel moved more and more into the background. I stopped waiting for him and took control of my own life. Friends were happy, after endless listening and encouragement to work on myself, I finally let him go I was struck by how much peace it brought that he was no longer there. How I no longer stayed up until he called and how liberating it was to no longer feel the disappointment of missing texts. And how nice it was not to have to worry about anything myself. having to lie more about my contact with him.

In recent years I didn’t even mention that I was going to see him, or that we were going anywhere. Because the disapproval of those around me was as palpable as my desire to see him. The twilight in which our togetherness could exist was exhausting and I didn’t really see that until it was over.”

Unhealthy half-baked relationship

“Now I have a nice relationship with all the trimmings. Job is a smart man, funny and very attentive. We effortlessly fill our weekends with fun. This love is full of light and only now do I feel how much I have missed this .

How unhealthy such a half-baked relationship really is for your peace and your self-confidence. At Job I am always welcome, I can call as often as I want and for the first time, falling in love and looking ahead feels natural and confident. I want to be with Job.”

“Even the sex is just as passionate as with Marcel, while I thought that was never possible in a ‘healthy’ relationship. I take it for granted that when I think of films about heartbreak and deep connections between two people, Marcel is the first thing I think of. He was the first thing that touched me deeply: the fact that I can still miss him without wanting him back, too.

Job is my partner and the best I could wish for. Recently we even tentatively talked about getting married. We have only been together for over a year so it is not an issue, but the experience was nice and I could feel with all my heart that I can see it in front of me one day.”

“And damn if it isn’t true: Marcel suddenly shows up again. After almost two years of radio silence, he asked out of the blue how I am doing. That he had seen that I have a new love and that he is happy for me. did something to me, his words. Or maybe: his attention.

I was also curious how he was doing and I texted back. After a month or two he called and I can’t deny that I was happy to hear his voice. I held off and consciously talked about my new love and how wonderful my life is now.”

Want to be friends with Marcel?

“Marcel listened to it fine, and said that he granted me it. ‘Now that we are both in a relationship, we can be friends, right?’, he thought. Friends without his wife knowing, that is. Just occasionally call, he said, because he is so attached to me.

Maybe it can also be friends. But why don’t I dare to tell Job? Why am I trying to compare my feelings for Job and Marcel? Why do I throw away Marcel’s texts and do everything I can to avoid meeting up with him?”

My back door

“It was actually a documentary somewhere on Netflix that forced me to face the facts: Marcel was my back door. I kept an opening, one toe in the water of unattainable love so as not to have to open up completely. Even if If Marcel were to go all out for me, I wouldn’t even want him anymore, because he’s obviously not such a nice guy, with all that lying.

Now it turns out I’m no better. That’s why I said being friends doesn’t work for me. That time is over. With static on the line, Job doesn’t have a fair chance and I don’t want to think about losing such a wonderful love. In this case, past results certainly provide guarantees for the future.”

The name Brigit is a fictitious name. Her real name is known to the editors.

Wanted: Love Lessons

For the Love Lessons section on RTL News Lifestyle we are looking for beautiful, vulnerable, funny, inspiring and honest love lessons. An insight, a moment of reflection. Preferably with your hand in your own bosom. In the end, did you turn out to be the one with a fear of commitment? Should you never have emigrated for love or did a blended family prove to be an illusion after all? Journalist Hanneke Mijnster would like to ask you all about it. You can tell anonymously. Email to: [email protected].