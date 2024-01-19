Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, weather, rain, live updates, score, stream, start time, teams, Big Bash Cricket, Josh Brown, Moises Henriques

The Brisbane Heat host the Sydney Sixers in a blockbuster Big Bash League Qualifier at Heritage Bank Stadium on the Gold Coast to see who hosts the BBL13 final.

The Heat won the bat flip and will bowl first.

Rain could be a factor with the BOM weather forecast predicting showers and a possible storm with a 50 per cent chance of rain between 7.00pm and 10.00pm with the possibility of 1-4mm falling during that time.

The top of the table Heat are coming off their first loss of the season against the Scorchers, while the Sixers beat Perth in arguably the game of the season to date in their last outing.

Josh Brown and Nathan McSweeney will lead the charge with the bat for the heat, while Michael Neser and Mitch Swepson have been in hot form with the ball.

For the Sixers Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques have been in devastating form with the bat, while Sean Abbott and Steve O’Keefe will be huge factors with the ball.

It sets the scene for a crucial clash with the hosting rights for a sold out final awaiting the victor, while the loser will have one more chance to advance.

TEAMS

Heat: Jimmy Peirson (wk), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney (c), Matthew Renshaw, Max Bryant, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann

Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Joel Davies, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Stephen O’Keefe

