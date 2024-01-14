Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips

#Brisbane #Roar #Newcastle #Jets #Prediction #Betting #Tips

Brisbane Roar will be looking to end their run of four consecutive defeats when they play host to Newcastle Jets in the Australian A-League on Sunday.

Robert Stanton’s men have failed to win their last four visits to the Suncorp Stadium and will head into the weekend seeking to end this poor run.

Brisbane Roar failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Sydney FC in their first outing of the year.

Ben Cahn’s side have now lost their last four outings, including a humiliating 8-1 thrashing against Melbourne City on December 28.

While Brisbane Roar will be looking to end this poor run, they have struggled to grind out results at home, where they have picked up just one point in their last three matches.

Elsewhere, Newcastle Jets were left with their head in their hands last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Macarthur after conceding a 99th-minute equaliser.

However, Stanton’s men have now gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches, with a 3-1 defeat at Adelaide United on December 22 being the exception.

With 13 points from 11 matches, Newcastle Jets are currently 10th in the A-League table, one point and one place below Sunday’s hosts.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Brisbane Roar boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Brisbane Roar have lost their last four outings, conceding a staggering 15 goals and scoring three since December’s 2-0 victory against Adelaide.

The Jets are unbeaten in four of their last five matches, claiming two wins and two draws since the second week of December.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The last three meetings between Brisbane and Newcastle Jets have produced a combined 12 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Suncorp Stadium.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)

