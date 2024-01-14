Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips

#Brisbane #Roar #Newcastle #Jets #Prediction #Betting #Tips

Brisbane Roar will be looking to end their run of four consecutive defeats when they play host to Newcastle Jets in the Australian A-League on Sunday.

Robert Stanton’s men have failed to win their last four visits to the Suncorp Stadium and will head into the weekend seeking to end this poor run.

Brisbane Roar failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Sydney FC in their first outing of the year.

Ben Cahn’s side have now lost their last four outings, including a humiliating 8-1 thrashing against Melbourne City on December 28.

While Brisbane Roar will be looking to end this poor run, they have struggled to grind out results at home, where they have picked up just one point in their last three matches.

Elsewhere, Newcastle Jets were left with their head in their hands last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Macarthur after conceding a 99th-minute equaliser.

However, Stanton’s men have now gone unbeaten in four of their last five matches, with a 3-1 defeat at Adelaide United on December 22 being the exception.

With 13 points from 11 matches, Newcastle Jets are currently 10th in the A-League table, one point and one place below Sunday’s hosts.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • With 23 wins from the last 59 meetings between the sides, Brisbane Roar boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.
  • Newcastle Jets have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.
  • Brisbane Roar have lost their last four outings, conceding a staggering 15 goals and scoring three since December’s 2-0 victory against Adelaide.
  • The Jets are unbeaten in four of their last five matches, claiming two wins and two draws since the second week of December.
Also Read:  Alexis Vega does not reach Cruz Azul! Negotiation between Chivas and La Maquina is down

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

The last three meetings between Brisbane and Newcastle Jets have produced a combined 12 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Suncorp Stadium.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Newcastle Jets

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners – Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five clashes)

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda


modalPopup.closeOnEsc = false;
modalPopup.setHeader(“Why did you not like this content?”);
modalPopup.setContentText(modalText);
modalPopup.addCancelOkButton(“Submit”, resetRatingAndFeedbackForm, sendRating);
modalPopup.removeCloseModalIcon();
modalPopup.disableDismissPopup();
modalPopup.open();
} else {
sendRating(index);
}
}
function sendRating() {
var requestPayload = {
“post_id”: 1820079,
“rating_value”: ratingValue
}
if (ratingValue > 3) {
requestPayload.rating_feedback_type = null;
requestPayload.rating_feedback = null;
} else {
if (!$(‘input[name=”drone”]:checked’) || !$(‘input[name=”drone”]:checked’).value) {
showErrorMessage(‘option’);
return;
}
if (!$(“.post-rating-feedback-note textarea”) || !$(“.post-rating-feedback-note textarea”).value) {
showErrorMessage(‘note’);
return;
}
var selectedOption = $(‘input[name=”drone”]:checked’).value;
var feedbackNote = $(“.post-rating-feedback-note textarea”).value;
requestPayload.rating_feedback_type = selectedOption;
requestPayload.rating_feedback = feedbackNote;
}
pureJSAjaxPost(addratingAPI, requestPayload, onsaveRatingSuccess, onsaveRatingFail, function() {}, true);
}
function resetRatingAndFeedbackForm() {
var activeStars = Array.from($all(‘.rating span.rating-star.active’));
for (var i=0; i = 0) {
return true;
} else {
return false;
}
}
function getRatingCountByPostId(postId) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
pureJSAjaxGet(
getRatingCountBaseURL + postId + ‘/rating/count’,
function(data) {
try {
data = JSON.parse(data);
if (data.meta_value) {
resolve(data.meta_value);
}
reject(“Failed to fetch rating count for the post:” + postId);
} catch (err) {
reject(“Failed to fetch rating count for the post:” + postId);
}
},
function(err) {
reject(“Failed to fetch rating count for the post:” + postId);
}, true);
});
}
function showErrorMessage(messageType) {
var messageContainerId = ‘#’ + messageType + ‘-error’;
$(messageContainerId).classList.remove(‘hidden’);
window.setInterval(function () {
$(messageContainerId).classList.add(“hidden”);
}, 5000);
}
(function() {
var callFired = false;
function lazyLoadPostRating() {
if (callFired) return;
callFired = true;
if (!isPostRatedByUser()) {
getRatingCountByPostId(1820079)
.then(function(ratingCount) {
if (ratingCount

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A relative of the number one of the Hells Angels arrested in Mexico
A relative of the number one of the Hells Angels arrested in Mexico
Posted on
All Danes love ‘rebellious’ Queen Margrethe: ‘She never had the ambition to do anything else’ | Royalty
All Danes love ‘rebellious’ Queen Margrethe: ‘She never had the ambition to do anything else’ | Royalty
Posted on
Official: Ludogorets made an outgoing transfer – BG Football – efbet Liga
Official: Ludogorets made an outgoing transfer – BG Football – efbet Liga
Posted on
The toxicity of living in cities, a risk for mental health | Health & Wellness
The toxicity of living in cities, a risk for mental health | Health & Wellness
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News