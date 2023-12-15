Brita Møystad Engseth is critical of the Christmas film Love Actually

#Brita #Møystad #Engseth #critical #Christmas #film #Love

– I deeply and sincerely despise it. A horrible film, misogynistic and anti-human.

That’s what film critic Brita Cappelen Møystad says in the latest episode of the NRK program “24-star Christmas calendar».

She talks about the romantic comedy “Love Actually.” The Christmas film of all Christmas films, which premiered twenty years ago.

CRITICAL: Brita Cappelen Møystad not a fan of the classic Christmas film. Photo: Lars Eivind Bones / Dagbladet Show more

– Know it by heart

In the NRK episode, various celebrities are tasked with imitating the iconic dance of Hugh Grant, who plays the British Prime Minister in the film.

If you haven’t seen the Christmas classic, this is a scene where Grant sways to the song, “Jump (For my Love)” by the Pointer Sisters, in the Prime Minister’s residence, believing he is all alone.

In that connection, Møystad is called in to judge the celebrities’ efforts, because even though the film is not her favorite, to put it mildly, the film critic says that she has seen “Love Actually” many times.

– I know it by heart, I have such a “masochistic streak”, she says to NRK.

– Glamorisert stalking

This is not the first time the Christmas classic has received criticism.

In an earlier post in Weekendavisen, the Danish cultural commentator Anne Sophie Hermansen believed that the Christmas film had not stood the test of time, and promoted both stalking, fat shaming and #metoo, Dagbladet wrote about earlier.

Among other things, she highlighted the scene where Mark (Andrew Lincoln), who is in love with his best friend’s girlfriend, played by Keira Knightley, rings the doorbell where she lives with her boyfriend, and shows one poster after another saying that he loves her .

Not a cute scene at all, believes the Danish commentator, who rather calls it a “glamorized representation of stalking”.

– Most outdated

Another scene that gets reviewed is where Karen (Emma Thompson) tells her friend, who has become a widower (Liam Neeson), straight out that no one will sleep with him if he cries all the time.

What you may have seen as a comic display of brutal British honesty, or “rough love” if you like, Hermansen believes is an example of “Toxic femininity”.

The relationship between the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant) and his secretary (Martine McCutcheon) is still the most outdated thing about the film, the cultural commentator believes.

She writes (translated from Danish, journal note):

– The mysterious stalking relationship is in any case surpassed by the prime minister’s metoo relationship with a younger assistant (who is fat-shamed again and again even though she is of a completely normal weight). She is fired after a man tries to grope her, but is brought back in from the cold when the Prime Minister realizes that she was actually very cute. Fortunately, she is neither bitter nor has reported an HR case, but says sorry, even though she has not done anything, because that’s how you do it in Bakvendtland, – and in Love Actually.