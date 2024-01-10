Britain Begins to Fear that Israel’s Aggression against Gaza Violates International Law

#Britain #Begins #Fear #Israels #Aggression #Gaza #Violates #International #Law

Britain began to worry that its ally Israel’s military aggression against the Palestinian Gaza Strip might violate international law. (AP/James Manning)

English began to fear military aggression from its allies, Israelto the Gaza Strip Palestine may have violated international law.

British Foreign Minister David Cameron admitted he felt “anxious” over the Israeli aggression which has lasted for more than three months since October 7 and killed more than 23,200 Palestinians.

“Am I concerned that Israel has taken actions that may violate international law because a premise has been bombarded?” Cameron said before the British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday (9/1).

“Yes of course I am worried about that and that is why I consulted British Foreign Ministry lawyers when giving this advice on arms exports,” the former British PM added.

Cameron said this was just his understanding and he was still consulting with his ministry’s legal team when asked whether his concerns were based on input and assessment by government lawyers.

Cameron’s statement came when a number of civil organizations, especially human rights activists in the UK, continued to urge Britain to change its position in supporting Israel and its aggression against Gaza.

International human rights organizations also continue to present increasing evidence regarding violations of international law committed by Israel in Gaza and even Palestine as a whole.

During the hearing, Conservative MP and Committee Chair Alicia Kearns and Scottish National Party MP Brendan O’Hara pushed Cameron to clarify what legal advice he had received on the matter.

O’Hara also repeatedly pressed Cameron on whether he had seen convincing evidence on the ground that Israel had violated international humanitarian law.

Cameron also responded several times, explaining that he is not a lawyer and regularly seeks legal advice in this regard. O’Hara then pointed out that earlier in the hearing, Cameron said the British government wanted Israel to restore water to northern Gaza.

“I ask you, in your position as Minister of Foreign Affairs, whether Israel has the power to restore the water they shut off, of course that is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” O’Hara was quoted as saying Middle East Eye.

Cameron also responded once again saying he was not a lawyer. However, he emphasized that one thing that is certain is that Israel must open access to humanitarian aid as widely as possible, such as food, clean water and electricity to Gaza.

“So sending more water and electricity to northern Gaza would be a very good thing to do. You don’t have to be a lawyer to make a judgment about that. You just have to be human,” Cameron said.

Instead of stopping its brutal aggression, Israel vowed that its military operations in Gaza would continue throughout 2024 and until Hamas was completely destroyed.

Israel also came under fire again after openly stating its post-aggression plans in Gaza, namely encouraging its citizens to start occupying the Palestinian territory.

Israel also encourages Palestinians in Gaza to immigrate voluntarily to other territories.

