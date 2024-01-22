Britain is concerned about Kate’s health.. What happened to her after the surgery?

#Britain #concerned #Kates #health. #happened #surgery

Concerns are growing about the health of Kate Middleton, who underwent abdominal surgery last Wednesday. The surgery comes at a time when the British royal family is going through an unhealthy time. The King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, will also undergo surgery to remove a benign tumor from the prostate.

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William’s wife had undergone surgery after the news about the king. The statement read: “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital for a planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and she is expected to remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on advice “The current medical staff is unlikely to return to her general duties until after Easter.”

The palace said in a statement that Kate is expected to stay at the London Clinic, a private hospital in the British capital, for a period ranging between 10 and 14 days to receive treatment before returning to recover at her home.

quoted a palace source as saying that the case was not related to a cancerous disease.

The statement said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will arouse… and hopes that the public understands her desire to maintain as much normalcy as possible for her children, and her desire for her medical information to remain private.”

Despite the nature of the surgery, the “Fiesta” program provided the latest update on Kate Middleton’s condition. It was journalist Concha Calleja who revealed the condition of the Princess of Wales, with concerns growing about her recovery. Calleja said: “I spoke to one of the assistants at the Royal Palace and they assured me That something went wrong in the postoperative period. “The situation is very delicate and that is why they decided to send the statement.”

She continued: “The last time we saw her was at Christmas lunch and since then she began to feel unwell. Kate was admitted to hospital on December 28 and remained in the hands of doctors for several days. I believe the palace will issue a new statement in the next few days that better explains what is happening. She was… The operation in itself is dangerous, it lasted several hours and carries a certain risk, a risk that did not occur on the operating table but in the post-operative period.”

!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getItemsByTagName(s);[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”;fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,”script”,”twitter-wjs”);”);

//},3000);

}

});

//$(window).bind(‘scroll’);

$(window).scroll(function () {

if (alreadyLoaded_facebookConnect == false) {

alreadyLoaded_facebookConnect = true;

// $(window).unbind(‘scroll’);

// console.log(” scroll loaded”);

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];

if (d.getElementById(id)) return;

js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;

js.async = true;

js._https = true;

js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=148379388602322”;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);

}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// pre_loader();

// $(window).unbind(‘mousemove’);

//setTimeout(function(){

// $(‘#boxTwitter’).html(“Tweets by @tayyar_org”);

//},3000);

var scriptTag = document.createElement(“script”);

scriptTag.type = “text/javascript”

scriptTag.src = ”

scriptTag.async = true;

document.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(scriptTag);

(function () {

$.getScript(” function () { });

});

}

});

//$(window).load(function () {

// setTimeout(function(){

// // add the returned content to a newly created script tag

// var se = document.createElement(‘script’);

// se.type = “text/javascript”;

// //se.async = true;

// se.text = “setTimeout(function(){ pre_loader(); },5000); “;

// document.getElementsByTagName(‘body’)[0].appendChild(se);

// },5000);

//});