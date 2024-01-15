Britain Sends 20 Thousand Military Troops Across Europe, What’s Up?

#Britain #Sends #Thousand #Military #Troops #Europe #Whats

CNN Indonesia

Monday, 15 Jan 2024 21:09 IWST

Illustration. Britain is deploying 20 thousand troops with NATO for exercises throughout Europe. Photo: Axel Heimken/Pool via REUTERS

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia —

English will deploy 20 thousand military personnel to take part in one of the largest military exercises NATO.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said it was Britain’s biggest deployment in four decades, aimed at “providing vital reassurance” over the “threat” Russian President Vladimir Putin posed to Ukraine.

Military personnel consisting of the Air Force, Navy and Army, will be deployed throughout Europe and beyond along with personnel from 31 other NATO member countries.

“NATO today is bigger than ever, but the challenges are also bigger,” Shapps was quoted as saying AFP. He also said that the international order was now facing grave danger.

“That is why the UK has committed all our air, land and maritime assets to NATO,” he added.

The British military contingent will include fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, the most advanced naval warships and submarines, including special operations forces.

Britain is said to be sending a Carrier Strike Group consisting of a flagship aircraft carrier, as well as F-35B fighter jets and helicopters for exercises in the North Atlantic, Norwegian Sea and Baltic Sea.

Meanwhile around 16 thousand troops will be deployed throughout Eastern Europe from next month to June 2024, bringing tanks, artillery, helicopters and parachutes.

Some time ago, Shapps said that currently “our enemies” were rebuilding their defenses.

“Old enemies are being revived, battle lines are being redrawn, tanks are in Ukrainian yards and the foundations of the world order are being shaken to their core,” Shapps said some time ago.

In his statement, Shapps also discussed the joint British and US coalition attack on Yemen’s Houthi rebels last week. But he was reluctant to reveal other attacks in the future.

(dna)