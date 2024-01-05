British (26) goes to sleep with migraine and wakes up with strange accent: ‘The doctor was shocked’ | Abroad

#British #sleep #migraine #wakes #strange #accent #doctor #shocked

Penkridge – Verity Went (26) has lived in Penkridge, in the English region of the West Midlands, all her life and also had the region’s juicy accent for 26 years. Until she went to sleep with a pounding migraine headache and woke up with a different British accent. “The doctor was shocked,” Verity said on social media. “She had heard of it, but had never seen it.”

After living in the town that is part of the county of Staffordshire for 26 years, Verity now suddenly receives strange comments when she talks to fellow villagers. The young woman sounds as if she is new to the region, because she has an accent that belongs more to the Newcastle upon Tyne area. An accent that could have come straight from the popular MTV series Geordie Shore. But Verity only visited that region once, when she was a child. Yet she suddenly woke up with such a Geordie accent.

Video: see the images of Verity Went here.

“I had a terrible migraine about three months ago,” said Verity, who suffers from a neurological condition that sometimes leaves her temporarily paralyzed, loses her speech and can suffer terrible migraine attacks. “When I woke up, my speech was very slurred, but I’m kind of used to that, that can happen if I become temporarily paralyzed. But when I could speak again, my accent had completely changed.”

Foreign accent syndrome

Verity was shocked and quickly called the doctor, who immediately examined her. The doctor was “shocked” and sent Verity to the hospital. “They didn’t find it very worrying there, but they did check whether I had not had a stroke.” The test was negative, so the British woman was allowed to go home and had to learn to live with her new accent. “It was very difficult for me at first, it felt like I had lost a large part of myself,” says Verity, who suspects that she suffers from foreign accent syndrome. rare condition that changes speech patterns.

But in the meantime she has gotten used to her new accent and even likes it a lot. “I think it’s a great accent and I think I was very lucky.” Because it can also be done differently. There have been cases of people suddenly sounding as if their native language was Chinese. Yet Verity still experiences a lot of inconvenience due to her condition, which is why she wants to increase awareness of foreign accent syndrome with her videos on Tiktok. “Because not all limitations are visible and many people do not realize what I go through every day,” she concludes.

