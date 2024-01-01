British actor Matt Lucas (49) is looking for love via Tinder | Stars

#British #actor #Matt #Lucas #love #Tinder #Stars

British actor Matt Lucas has no plans to end 2024 alone. The star of the comedy series Little Britain has signed up to the dating app Tinder, The Sun discovered. The profile of the famous Brit has a blue check mark and therefore appears to have been verified.

49-year-old Lucas has posted a photo on his profile in which he is clearly recognizable. In a second photo he poses with a cake, which could be a reference to his work as a presenter of The Great British Bake Off, which he recently quit. The cake itself features an image of Marjorie Dawes, one of his famous characters from Little Britain.

Lucas doesn’t seem to know yet whether he is looking for a permanent relationship or is just looking around in the app. Under the heading ‘looking for’ it says that he is still looking into it. According to The Sun, Lucas recently quit Raya, the dating app that mainly focuses on rich and famous singles. Lucas is said to be looking for boys “with a regular job and lifestyle,” according to the tabloid.

