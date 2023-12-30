British actor Tom Wilkinson dies at the age of 75 | Movies & Series

Dec 30, 2023

Actor Tom Wilkinson died on Saturday, his family announced. The Briton, who was nominated for two Oscars, is 75 years old.

Wilkinson was best known for his role in the film The Full Monty (1997). He played one of six unemployed metal workers who decide to do a striptease act. The actor won a BAFTA for his role. In 2023 he also starred in the television series of the same name, a sequel to the film.

Wilkinson was nominated twice for an Oscar. In 2002 for his role in The Bedroom and in 2008 for his supporting role in Michael Clayton. For the miniseries John Adams he received a Golden Globe and Emmy Award.

The actor died at home on Saturday in the presence of his wife and children. His death was sudden.

Wilkinson has appeared in more than 130 films and series, including Batman Begins, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Valkyrie, Sense and Sensibility, Shakespeare in Love, The Grand Budapest Hotel in Denial.

